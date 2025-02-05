"He is a winner" – Former Premier League star slams Chelsea for not signing Victor Osimhen

Former Southampton and Crystal Palace centre-back Jose Fonte has lambasted Chelsea for failing to add Napoli loanee Victor Osimhen to their star-studded ranks this season.

Osimhen, 26, was allegedly a subject of transfer interest from the Blues last summer. But, the Nigerian opted to secure a season-long loan move to Galatasaray last September, rejecting interest from elsewhere.

During a recent chat with online bookmaker BoyleSports, Fonte asserted that Chelsea should have signed Osimhen on a permanent deal. The current Casa Pia defender said (h/t Metro):

"Chelsea are crying out for a striker like Victor Osimhen. Look at Chelsea and all the greats they have had up front. As a striker, he could be another Didier Drogba for them, he is a winner. They have a different style of play and Drogba is a legend, but he has pace, power and technical quality. He wins his duels and is such a handful for defenders."

Fonte, who shared the pitch with Osimhen 32 times at LOSC Lille, added:

"When I saw Victor Osimhen go to Galatasaray, I thought it was foolish that no Premier League club had signed him. Once Osimhen gets into the Premier League, I think he will bully defenders, he is aggressive, fast, clever and powerful. I played against him in the Champions League and I'm sure he took it easy on me as a friend at almost 40, but it was still a nightmare."

Fonte continued to laud Osimhen, who has netted 17 goals and provided five assists in just 22 total appearances for Galatasaray this campaign:

"He's a player that has been a hardworking kid, that came from nothing, as a grafter, and all the success that he's having, he deserves it. I can't wait to see him in the Premier League because he's one of those guys that you want to see against the very best. You want to see him in the Premier League week in and week out and we will see that this is where he belongs."

Chelsea identify 2 striking targets for summer

According to Spanish website Fichajes.net, Chelsea are keen to snap up either Liam Delap or Benjamin Sesko in the upcoming transfer window.

Delap, 21, has found the back of the net nine times and contributed two assists in 24 outings across all competitions for Ipswich Town so far.

On the other hand, Sesko has made 71 total appearances for RB Leipzig. The 21-year-old has netted 32 goals and laid out five assists for his club.

