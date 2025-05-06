“He is a winner” - Patrick Vieira names Arsenal player he loves watching

Arsenal legend Patrick Vieira has revealed that he loves watching Declan Rice play. The English midfielder has been outstanding for the Gunners this season, registering eight goals and 10 assists from 49 games across competitions.

Speaking recently to The Telegraph, as cited by TBR Football, Vieira praised Mikel Arteta for shifting Rice to a No. 8 role at Arsenal.

“I don’t like to make comparisons, because I think we are all different with our strengths and weaknesses. But I think first is all the credit with the manager, with Mikel, because I think from Declan being a holding midfielder, he went a little bit more as the eight," said Vieira.

He continued:

“I think he saw the physical side of him doing the box-to-box and to be the player who can get to the box, in with the second line, and then can score goals. I think the change of position is quite important, so credit to Mikel for that.

Vieira went on to label Rice as a winner, adding that the No. 8 position suits him.

"And then, of course, he is the player that I love watching. I love his spirit. I love his competitiveness. I like the fact that he’s always going forward and he is a winner."

He added:

“I think this position, number eight, suits him much better, because previously you can say ‘OK, he may play with the handbrake’. But playing as a number eight and having this will to go to the box and score goals. I think this is something that suits his style of play.”

Arsenal next face Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday, May 7, in the Champions League semifinal second leg.

Will Jorginho leave Arsenal this summer?

Jorginho's time at the Emirates could be coming to an end

Jorginho is likely to leave Arsenal this summer to move to Flamengo, according to the BBC. The Italian midfielder is apparently in advanced talks with the Brazilian club regarding a transfer at the end of this season.

Jorginho's contract with the Gunners expires in a couple of months, and he hasn't been offered a new deal yet. The 33-year-old has registered 26 appearances across competitions for the north London side this season, 16 of which were starts. Jorginho joined Arsenal from Chelsea in January 2023, and has registered two goals and three assists from 78 games across competitions for the Gunners to date.

