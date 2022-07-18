"He won 3 billion times more than the others" - Journalist names PSG superstar who should be the 'boss of the locker room'

L'Equipe columnist Yoann Riou has touted Sergio Ramos as the most suitable leader for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) based on his credentials and winning pedigree. The former Real Madrid star joined the Ligue 1 giants on a free transfer last summer, but endured an ill-fated debut campaign.

The colossal centre-back was sidelined for the better part of the season as he nursed a calf-injury and other muscular issues. This restricted the PSG defender to only 12 appearances in the French top-flight, amounting to less than 800 minutes of on-field action.

While on air for L'Equipe du Soir, Riou hailed Ramos' leadership skills, underlining his many achievements. He said, via Canal Supporters:

"If Ramos is not injured, obviously he must be the leader of the pack, the leader of the team, and the boss of the locker room. He has four Champions League’s, a World Cup, and two Euros, and above all a thousand other things."

The Spaniard's former team, Real Madrid, knocked PSG out of the Champions League in the Round of 16 stage last season despite the Parisians leading by two goals. The centre-back was injured and watched the French club crash out of the tournament from the sidelines.

Due to the same, Riou believes Ramos is immune to the blame for the disaster that unfolded at the Santiago Bernabeu in the second-leg of the tie. The L'Equipe columnist added:

“He knows absolutely everything about this sport, this game, this environment. It’s been a year since he arrived, plus he was able to gauge, judge, and watch. He was not a disaster against Real Madrid and, therefore, unassailable. He knows the experience; he won 3 billion times more than the others.”

If one looks at PSG's current rooster, then it's not difficult to point out the many superstars that sit in that dressing room. The likes of Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr. have all got personalities that are perceived as bigger than the whole of the squad.

Especially with Mbappe. He has consistently been PSG's top performer, season after season, and with the new contract he signed, his powers at the club have only increased. But Riou is least bothered by the big brands these attackers are themselves and believes they should also follow Ramos.

He said:

"In addition, he is a bit far from Mbappe, Messi, and Neymar. So I think he’s above the fray. Ramos, you listen to him; you follow his footsteps and his journey."

If the 36-year old is able to stay free from injuries, it will be interesting to see the kind of role he plays under Christophe Galtier and the degree of his involvement under the new manager.

The unthinkable unfolds as Lionel Messi gifts penalty to PSG teammate Sergio Ramos

Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos have come to be known as cut-throat opponents for the longest time, often engaging in on-field disagreements and battles in the El Clasico. However, the long-term foes have turned into friends since the previous season as they share a dressing room at the Parc des Princes.

In fact, this season, they might just end up kindling some on-field bromance. PSG's squad was in action against Ligue 2 side Quevilly-Rouen at their training facility, where Messi, like he mostly does with his dribbling, ended up winning a penalty.

But to everyone's surprise, instead of dispatching it himself, he let Ramos take the penalty. After the centre-back, who has been a penalty specialist throughout his career, scored from the spot-kick, the two even celebrated together. The game ended 2-0 in favor of the Ligue 1 champions.

