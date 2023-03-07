“He won’t be able to play 90 minutes any time soon” – Graham Potter offers fitness update on Chelsea star

Chelsea manager Graham Potter has admitted midfielder N'Golo Kante is far away from playing 90 minutes. The Frenchman is back in training but has not made the matchday squad yet.

Kante has been out injured since September and is just back in training. However, he has not recovered completely, and the Chelsea manager claimed the midfielder would make the squad soon.

Chelsea FC @ChelseaFC



Matchday minus one! Morata and Kante with the goals against Leicester!Matchday minus one! Morata and Kante with the goals against Leicester! 🎯Matchday minus one! 👊 https://t.co/xTrfnhbymy

However, Potter claimed that Kante was not in shape to be playing 90 minutes in a game for some time. He wants to take time with the Frenchman and told the media today (March 6):

"N'Golo is a complex one. He's been a long time out. There's back in full training, but then it's 'how do you get him back to speed to play Champions League or Premier League football?' He needs time with the group, a bit of time in full training, then we need time to build his minutes up."

He added:

"He won't be able to play 90 minutes any time soon but the fact he's training, and with us and getting closer is exciting for everybody."

Chelsea star N'Golo Kante told to consider retirement

Former Chelsea defender Frank Leboeuf has told midfielder N'Golo Kante to consider retirement if his body is unable to keep going. He believes the Frenchman needs to think about his health more than the club.

Chelsea FC @ChelseaFC Kante and Hazard with the goals three years ago today! Kante and Hazard with the goals three years ago today! 💪 https://t.co/FJhPIqikKW

He told Safe Betting Sites:

"The end of your career is also a part of your career, and you have to choose the right time to give up. Even if you don't want to and even if your football is great and you want to carry on. You have to give envy to people and not pity."

He added:

"So you have to make a decision in your own mind [regarding retirement]. You have to talk to your family and say maybe okay, it's over. So I don't know his shape but if he feels that he can serve Chèlsea well then he should stay."

Kante has won all trophies with Chelsea except the Carabao Cup at Stamford Bridge since joining the club from Leicester City in 2016. He has two runner-up medals from the League Cup, one of which came last season in the defeat to Liverpool.

Kante has made 262 appearances for the Blues, registering 13 goals and 15 assists.

