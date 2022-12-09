“He is a wonderful player” – Louis van Gaal slams Thomas Tuchel for treatment of Chelsea star

Netherlands manager Louis van Gaal has slammed Thomas Tuchel for his treatment of Hakim Ziyech during the German tactician's stint as Chelsea manager.

Ziyech spent the entirety of his footballing career in the Netherlands, the country of his birth. He then moved to Chelsea in the summer of 2020 for a fee of £33.3 million. During that time, he played senior football for Heerenveen, FC Twente, and Ajax.

It was during his time in Amsterdam that he really burst onto the scene. Ziyech won the Eredivisie title in the 2018-19 season, where they also reached the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League.

He was also part of the Ajax team that reached the final of the UEFA Europa League in 2017, which culminated in a defeat to Manchester United.

However, his time in west London has been marred by a lack of opportunities, especially under former manager Tuchel.

Ziyech started just 14 Premier League games last season and in six league matches under Tuchel this term. He was an unused substitute on four occasions.

He has, however, been a crucial part of Morocco's run to the 2022 FIFA World Cup quarter-finals.

Speaking about the Chelsea playmaker, Van Gaal told reporters ahead of Holland's quarter-final clash against Argentina (h/t @ChelsTranfer):

"Ziyech was of course trained in the Netherlands and he is a wonderful player. He makes an enormous contribution to the Moroccan squad and before this new head coach came in he wasn’t being played, so that says something about the head coach."

Tuchel is, of course, no longer the manager of the Blues. He was sacked on September 7 and replaced within 24 hours by Graham Potter. Things haven't improved under the English tactician for Ziyech, who has enjoyed just 32 minutes of league action in eight league games under him.

Chelsea star set for huge FIFA World Cup showdown against Portugal

Ziyech is set to play the biggest game of his international career when Morocco take on Portugal in the World Cup quarter-final on December 10.

So far, the Chelsea playmaker has started in all four of his team's games in Qatar, scoring and assisting one goal each. His creativity and dribbling skills will be required if the Atlas Lions are to cause an upset against the 2016 UEFA Euros champions.

A decent showing in Qatar could work in Ziyech's favor in two major ways. Either he convinces Chelsea to give him an extended run in their first-team set-up, or he draws the attention of other European superclubs.

Ziyech, whose current contract expires at the end of the 2024-25 campaign, was linked with a return to Ajax this summer.

