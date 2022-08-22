“Direct discussions taking place” - Fabrizio Romano confirms Chelsea star is edging closer to returning to former club

Hakim Ziyech is reportedly close to leaving Chelsea this summer after meeting Ajax's sporting director Klaas-Jan Huntelaar on Monday (August 22).

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Moroccan playmaker is in direct discussions with de Godenzonen over a potential return to Amsterdam in the coming days. Ziyech left the Dutch club to join Chelsea in the summer of 2020 for a fee of €44 million including add-ons.

His dribbling ability, coupled with an elite range of passing, had many fans excited about his debut season in England. However, things haven't gone perfectly for Ziyech in the last two campaigns.

He has made just 46 Premier League appearances in the last two seasons, scoring and assisting six goals each. This paltry return has raised question marks about his place in manager Thomas Tuchel's starting XI.

The former SC Heerenveen star was an unused substitute in the Blues' opening two games of the campaign, where they beat Everton 1-0 and drew 2-2 with Tottenham Hotspur.

His only appearance this month came as a 64th-minute substitute against Leeds United on Sunday (August 21). Ziyech failed to make any tangible impact as the Blues lost 3-0 at Elland Road.

Chelsea are better off selling Hakim Ziyech

Tuchel has made it evident that Hakim Ziyech is not in his plans for the season with his team selection this month. The Moroccan still has three years left on his deal at Stamford Bridge.

This puts the Blues in a strong position to recoup some of the amount they paid Ajax for Ziyech two years ago. Chelsea have a number of talented attackers such as Kai Havertz, Raheem Sterling, and Christian Pulisic that can fill in for him.

What they lack is an out-and-out centre-forward - something which Ziyech is not. The Eredivisie champions could hand him the playing time that he is looking for, especially if Antony leaves this summer.

Coincidentally, the Brazilian winger arrived from Sao Paulo to Ajax in 2020 as a potential replacement for Ziyech, who had left for Chelsea that very summer. Antony is currently being linked with a big-money move to Manchester United.

Ziyech could become the third player to leave Stamford Bridge this summer to return to his former club. Earlier, Timo Werner sealed a permanent move back to RB Leipzig while Romelu Lukaku was sent back to Inter Milan on a season-long loan deal.

