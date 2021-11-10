"He was world-class in my opinion" - John Terry hails former Manchester United superstar

Chelsea legend John Terry has hailed former Manchester United defender Nemanja Vidic as a world-class player.

The former England captain was responding to a debate on a Twitter thread about who was the best defender between himself and Vidic.

Terry, who recently signed up for Twitter, responded by saying:

"Vidic was world-class in my opinion."

Terry and Vidic have had epic duels for their respective clubs while at the peak of their powers. Both players are proven winners in the game.

Vidic formed an unbreakable partnership with Rio Ferdinand at Manchester United

Vidic won the Champions League and five Premier League titles, among other honors, with Manchester United. The Serbian, who was signed in the second-last cycle of the Sir Alex Ferguson era, proved to be a serial winner at Old Trafford.

Manchester United were near impossible to penetrate due to the defensive ruggedness of Vidic and Rio Ferdian. He helped keep 95 clean sheets in 215 Premier League games for the Red Devils.

John Terry was a champion for Chelsea

John Terry also had an illustrious career. The Chelsea and England great is the highest scoring defender in the history of the Premier League (41 strikes).

Terry won everything there is to win in club football with the Blues. He helped Chelsea keep 214 clean sheets in 492 games. The former centre-back was also part of the Chelsea defense that conceded only 15 goals in the 2004-05 Premier League campaign.

Manchester United and Chelsea are trying to reclaim their dominance in the Premier League

Manchester United and Chelsea dominated the Premier League in the early 2000s. While the Red Devils won five league titles between 2000 and 2010, the Blues won two Premier Leagues and two FA Cups among other trophies in the same period.

Manchester City and Liverpool have since taken over the mantle of being the dominant teams in the Premier League. But Chelsea, who are currently atop the league table, won the Champions League last season.

Manchester United, however, are far from the top. The Red Devils have fallen drastically, with the club appearing to be in shambles now. Post the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson, Manchester United have spent close to £1 billion in the transfer market.

However, they have failed to replicate their success, having won only one Europa League, one League Cup, one FA Cup and one Community Shield since Ferguson's departure.

Manchester United might be looking to replace their current boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who has failed to deliver at Old Trafford.

