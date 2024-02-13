"He is worth the €100M" - Former Juventus star heaps praises on Real Madrid superstar Jude Bellingham

Former Juventus defender Andrea Barzagli has waxed lyrical of Real Madrid summer signing Jude Bellingham.

The 20-year-old - who arrived from Borussia Dortmund for a reported €103 million - has made a sizzling start to life at the Santiago Bernabeu. Bellingham has 20 goals and eight assists in 29 games across competitions.

That includes a league-leading 19 goals, along with three assists, in 21 games, with Los Blancos (61) five points clear of second-placed Girona at the top. Defending champions Barcelona are five points further adrift in third.

Praising Bellingham for hitting the ground runnning in a new league, Barzagli said that the Englishman is worth every penny Madrid spent for him (as per Madrid Xtra):

“Jude Bellingham’s impact on a team like Real Madrid is amazing. The Englishman is a modern and lethal player. He has a great physique, he is cold in the face of the goal, great technician. I would say that he is worth the €100M.”

The 20-year-old starred with a brace either side of the break as Carlo Ancelotti's side ambushed Girona 4-0 in a top-of-the-table clash at home last weekend. Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes were the other scorers.

Real Madrid attacker Jude Bellingham out with injury

Victory for Real Madrid against Girona was soured by the injury of their star attacker Jude Bellingham.

The Englishman was subbed off in the 57th minute - shortly after scoring his brace - even as Madrid completed a resounding win. The club later confirmed on their website that Bellingham had suffered a 'high-grade sprain in his left ankle'.

As per journalist Jose Luis Sanchez, the player could be out for out for two to three weeks.

That means Bellingham is definitely out of Madrid's UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first leg at RB Leipzig and could be in a race against time to be fit for the return leg at home.

Having won the Supercopa Espana last month, Madrid are on course for their second La Liga-Champions League double in three years.