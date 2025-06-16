"He would’ve been perfect" - Florian Wirtz should have joined PL rivals instead of Liverpool, claims former Chelsea star 

Florent Malouda has claimed that Florian Wirtz is making a mistake by joining Liverpool. He believes that the German should have opted for a move to Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur or Newcastle United this summer.
Speaking to GOAL, Malouda claimed that Wirtz should have picked a side that was on the rise and not the top club in England. He added that the Anfield-bound star was perfect for Newcastle United or Tottenham and said:
"I think Florian Wirtz has the profile to join a team that is on the rise, I think he would’ve been perfect to join a team like Newcastle, or Tottenham Hotspur, a team that wants to take that step up."
Wirtz was also a target for Bayern Munich, but they lost out to Liverpool in the race. Joshua Kimmich was quizzed about why the German side did not make a move, and he was quick to say it was a surprise. He said via GOAL:
"You'll have to ask the club what their plans are. Of course, you have the feeling that we could do something – with Flo not coming, with Leroy leaving, with Thomas leaving. I was surprised that Sane is going to Turkey. I didn't expect that. But it's his decision and he'll have his reasons for it."
Liverpool are paying £116 million to sign Florian Wirtz this summer, including a £16 million add-on. The German is reportedly set to fly to the United Kingdom this week to undergo his medical on Friday.
Bayern Munich sporting director surprised by Liverpool's bid for Florian Wirtz
Bayern Munich sporting director Max Eberl spoke to SV earlier this month and admitted that he was surprised by the bid made by the Merseysiders. He added that the Bundesliga champions would not have matched the bid and said via Football365:
“I don’t know if we could have paid the price that Liverpool now apparently has to pay. It was clear, the entire club communicated, that the player was outstanding. And that we could very well have imagined him moving to FC Bayern. Now he’s decided differently, even though the talks were very good."
"Everyone was at the table. But Florian decided otherwise. That’s how it is in the transfer market. In the first step, you say: ‘Damn it.’ But one door closes, another opens. Now we’ll reposition ourselves for the future. Florian will make his way at Liverpool. Now we’re trying to find another outstanding player who will be successful with us.”
Manchester City were also linked with Wirtz, but they ended up signing Rayan Cherki.