"He would’ve been perfect" - Florian Wirtz should have joined PL rivals instead of Liverpool, claims former Chelsea star 

Florent Malouda has claimed that Florian Wirtz is making a mistake by joining Liverpool. He believes that the German should have opted for a move to Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur or Newcastle United this summer.

Ad

Speaking to GOAL, Malouda claimed that Wirtz should have picked a side that was on the rise and not the top club in England. He added that the Anfield-bound star was perfect for Newcastle United or Tottenham and said:

"I think Florian Wirtz has the profile to join a team that is on the rise, I think he would’ve been perfect to join a team like Newcastle, or Tottenham Hotspur, a team that wants to take that step up."

Ad

Trending

Wirtz was also a target for Bayern Munich, but they lost out to Liverpool in the race. Joshua Kimmich was quizzed about why the German side did not make a move, and he was quick to say it was a surprise. He said via GOAL:

"You'll have to ask the club what their plans are. Of course, you have the feeling that we could do something – with Flo not coming, with Leroy leaving, with Thomas leaving. I was surprised that Sane is going to Turkey. I didn't expect that. But it's his decision and he'll have his reasons for it."

Ad

Liverpool are paying £116 million to sign Florian Wirtz this summer, including a £16 million add-on. The German is reportedly set to fly to the United Kingdom this week to undergo his medical on Friday.

Bayern Munich sporting director surprised by Liverpool's bid for Florian Wirtz

Bayern Munich sporting director Max Eberl spoke to SV earlier this month and admitted that he was surprised by the bid made by the Merseysiders. He added that the Bundesliga champions would not have matched the bid and said via Football365:

Ad

“I don’t know if we could have paid the price that Liverpool now apparently has to pay. It was clear, the entire club communicated, that the player was outstanding. And that we could very well have imagined him moving to FC Bayern. Now he’s decided differently, even though the talks were very good."

Ad

"Everyone was at the table. But Florian decided otherwise. That’s how it is in the transfer market. In the first step, you say: ‘Damn it.’ But one door closes, another opens. Now we’ll reposition ourselves for the future. Florian will make his way at Liverpool. Now we’re trying to find another outstanding player who will be successful with us.”

Manchester City were also linked with Wirtz, but they ended up signing Rayan Cherki.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More