"Heard the 'no chemistry' allegations and decided to fight them" - PSG fans rubbish rumors of rift between superstar forwards after world-class display against Lille

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) fans have rubbished claims of a rift between their superstar players Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and Neymar.

It has been reported that Mbappe has fallen out with his superstar teammates Neymar and Messi. The French forward was the subject of criticism after seemingly giving up on a counter-attack when the ball wasn't passed to him.

However, fans are not buying the claims of trouble in paradise as their side pulled off a stunning 7-1 win against Lille in Ligue 1.

Under-fire French forward Kylian Mbappe scored a stunning hat-trick with Neymar bagging a brace. Lionel Messi managed a goal as well.

To add to that, the former Barcelona star assisted Mbappe for his first goal. The eighth-second effort is now the fastest goal in the history of Ligue 1.

Fans took to Twitter to express their views on the game. Some even jokingly claimed that Messi, Mbappe and Neymar are fighting to score the most number of goals and assists.

One fan hilariously noted that the trio should not be fielded in domestic games as it makes PSG too powerful for other teams to handle.

Check out the best fan reactions below:

✍️ 🇦🇱 @10blended Neymar, Messi and Mbappe hating each other might actually be a blessing in disguise these guys are fighting for the most G/A every game now Neymar, Messi and Mbappe hating each other might actually be a blessing in disguise these guys are fighting for the most G/A every game now

Lyés @LyesBouzidi10 All that talk for Mbappé to score a hattrick and Neymar to register 5 G/A’s the very next game All that talk for Mbappé to score a hattrick and Neymar to register 5 G/A’s the very next game https://t.co/a2IlDgwsq4

Femi Fuse @iamfemiFuse The more the media tries to create a rift between Messi, Neymar and Mbappe the more they knit The more the media tries to create a rift between Messi, Neymar and Mbappe the more they knit😂

EDDY! @edikanvictor una go dey talk news like sey una dey with them "Neymar and mbappe dey fight" and PSG score 7una go dey talk news like sey una dey with them "Neymar and mbappe dey fight" and PSG score 7 😂😂😂 una go dey talk news like sey una dey with them 😂😂

Harsh @harshh_cfc Proper coordination It looks like Neymar and Mbappe never had a fight in the dressing roomProper coordination It looks like Neymar and Mbappe never had a fight in the dressing room😂 Proper coordination 🔥

LumpySpacePrincess 👑 @rebakgasi #LillePSG Messi, Neymar and Mbappe heard the "no chemsitry" allegations and decided to fight them in 8 seconds Messi, Neymar and Mbappe heard the "no chemsitry" allegations and decided to fight them in 8 seconds 😭😭😭#LillePSG

🙏🏾 @OffshoreKings There’s really no reason to play Mbappe Messi and Neymar in a domestic league match lol. That is literally bringing a gun to a knife fight. There’s really no reason to play Mbappe Messi and Neymar in a domestic league match lol. That is literally bringing a gun to a knife fight.

. @M30191030 Mbappe Neymar fight is the best thing that has happened to psg Mbappe Neymar fight is the best thing that has happened to psg

KC Nkuna @Buddy_kooo The Mbappe x Hakimi v Neymar x Messi fight is real The Mbappe x Hakimi v Neymar x Messi fight is real😭 https://t.co/3XQKtXsIeV

Lionel Messi has now scored four goals and provided two assists in his four games for PSG this season. Neymar has an astonishing seven goals and six assists in four games this season. Mbappe, meanwhile, has scored four goals in two matches so far.

PSG's Kylian Mbappe scores the fastest Ligue 1 goal in history

Kylian Mbappe in action against Lille

The Ligue 1 defending champions got off to a stunning start against Lille as Mbappe opened the scoring inside the first eight seconds of the game.

Only Neymar and Marco Verratti touched the ball before Lionel Messi fed off an exquisite lofted through ball to Mbappe. The French World Cup winner made the most of it with a clinical lob finish.

Lille's plan to hold off the reigning French champions went right out of the gate the moment they conceded their first goal. An onslaught of goals from the Parisians followed.

While Jonathan Bamba managed to score one in the second half for the home side, it couldn't derail their opponents' charge

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava