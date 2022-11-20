"Here we come, Qatar" - Argentina captain Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo shares adorable picture of 3 kids ahead of 2022 FIFA World Cup

Argentina captain Lionel Messi's wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, has shared an adorable picture of her three children ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Messi family will head to the Middle Eastern country for the Paris Saint-Germain forward's fifth and likely final FIFA World Cup tournament.

Messi, 35, admitted that he would call it a day on playing in the international competition after this year's edition.

The former Barcelona attacker is already in Qatar with his Argentine teammates as they set up camp to prepare for their first Group C game against Saudi Arabia on 22 November.

Messi's side then face Mexico on 26 November before their final group game against Poland on 30 November.

Antonela deals with the kids while Messi takes to the field, and their three boys, Thiago, 10, Matteo, 7, and Ciro, 4, have been snapped on the Argentine model's Instagram.

She uploaded a cute picture of the trio in their Argentina kits as they support their father at the FIFA World Cup.

Antonela captioned the image with:

"Here we come, Qatar"

Lionel Messi heads into the tournament in form, scoring 12 goals and contributing 14 assists in 19 appearances in all competitions.

The Argentine has earned 195 international caps for La Albiceleste, scoring 91 goals and providing 52 assists.

He will captain Lionel Scaloni's men in Qatar and will be eager to win the FIFA World Cup for the first time in his career.

Arsene Wenger believes it is Lionel Messi's last chance of FIFA World Cup glory

Legendary former Arsenal manager Wenger believes it is the last chance for Lionel Messi to win a FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Messi is among several players in the latter stages of their careers heading into the tournament, including Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, Neymar, 30, and Robert Lewandowski, 34.

Wenger believes they will all know they are in the last chance saloon when it comes to winning the international tournament.

He said (via Daily Mail):

"I believe this World Cup is the last chance for great players who have shown us all their talent in the last 10 or 15 years."

Wenger added:

"They will come here and think 'it's now or never. It's exciting to see because Messi, Ronaldo, (and) Neymar are top of the world. Lewandowski too - they will all be thinking: 'this is my chance."

