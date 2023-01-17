"Here we go confirmed" – Fabrizio Romano says PSG star is set to join Premier League club today

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) midfielder Pablo Sarabia is set to secure a permanent move to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Tuesday, January 17, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Sarabia, 30, has been a core squad member at the Parc des Princes since arriving from Sevilla for £15 million in the summer of 2019. He has helped his side lift eight trophies, including two Ligue 1 titles.

A left-footed operator renowned for his passing and dribbling, Sarabia has fallen down the pecking order at PSG this season. He has featured in just 626 minutes of action, spreading across 19 overall appearances.

Taking to Twitter, Romano claimed that Sarabia has reached a verbal agreement with Wolves and is set to join them on Tuesday. He wrote:

"Pablo Sarabia will sign the contract as Wolves player on Tuesday — medical tests have been booked. Here we go confirmed. Both Sarabia and João Gomes will be unveiled as Wolverhampton player this week, confirmed."

Sarabia, who has a contract until June 2024 at the Parc des Princes, is likely to be a regular starter at Julen Lopetegui's side after the completion of the cut-price £4.4 million deal. Apart from operating on either flank, he is also adept at featuring in a withdrawn forward role behind the striker.

Earlier last season, the 26-cap Spain international impressed during a season-long loan spell at Sporting CP from PSG. He helped the Primeira Liga outfit lift the Taca da Liga trophy, scoring a whopping 21 goals and contributing 10 assists in 45 matches across all competitions.

Wolves, meanwhile, are also expected to unveil Joao Gomes as their fourth winter signing on a £15 million deal before the end of this week, as per Romano. The 21-year-old midfielder has registered three goals and as many assists in 117 matches for Brasileiro Serie A side Flamengo.

The Molineux Stadium outfit have already signed Matheus Cunha on a loan deal from Atletico Madrid and Mario Lemina for £10 million from Nice. The club are also keeping tabs on Atletico centre-back Felipe.

PSG eyeing move for Marcus Thuram

According to Telefoot, PSG are interested in signing Marcus Thuram for free from Borussia Monchengladbach ahead of the 2023-24 season. Parisians advisor Luis Campos has earmarked the right-footed forward as the perfect candidate to fill Pablo Sarabia's boots in Paris.

Thuram, 25, has scored 13 goals and laid out four assists in 17 games across all competitions for the Bundesliga outfit this campaign so far.

Apart from PSG, Chelsea, Manchester United, Bayern Munich, Inter Milan and Barcelona are also monitoring Thuram's current situation.

