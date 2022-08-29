“Here we go expected soon” - Fabrizio Romano says Manchester United have ‘agreement in principle’ to sign 33-year-old player

Manchester United have agreed on a deal to sign Martin Dubravka from Newcastle United, as revealed by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Romano has confirmed that the Red Devils have an agreement in principle with the Magpies to sign the goalkeeper on a loan deal. Erik ten Hag's side will also have the option to make the deal permanent for a £5 million fee next summer.

The Italian journalist has also claimed that the transfer will be officially confirmed very soon with personal terms already agreed. He took to Twitter to provide an update on the transfer. He wrote:

"Excl: Manchester United have now reached an agreement in principle to sign Martin Dúbravka. Newcastle are ready to accept loan with buy option clause worth £5m. 🚨🔴 #MUFC"

"Final details are being discussed as personal terms are already agreed — here we go expected soon."

Dubravka became the second-choice goalkeeper at Newcastle following the arrival of Nick Pope from Burnley in the summer.

He was not named in the Magpies' matchday squad for their EFL Cup game against Tranmare Rovers and Premier League clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Manchester United are looking for a new goalkeeper this summer to provide competition for David de Gea and Tom Heaton. Earlier, Dean Henderson left Old Trafford to join Nottingham Forest on loan for more gametime.

As per Sky Sports, they were also monitoring Borussia Monchengladbach keeper Yann Sommer as well as Eintracht Frankfurt keeper Kevin Trapp.

The report also mentioned that Trapp himself claimed to have rejected an offer to join Erik ten Hag's side over the summer.

Dubravka adds plenty of experience to the Manchester United side and will compete with De Gea for a place in the first team.

The Spaniard has been criticized for his poor ball-playing skills in recent times and had an underwhelming display in United's 4-0 loss against Brentford on August 13.

De Gea has somewhat improved in the next couple of games as Manchester United defeated Liverpool and Southampton in back-to-back games.

Dubravka initially joined Newcastle in 2018 from Sparta Prague on loan before making the move permanent. He has featured in 130 appearances for the Magpies in all competitions, and has 37 clean sheets to his name.

There could be plenty of activity for Manchester United in before transfer deadline day

Manchester United could add a few more faces to their squad before the transfer deadline day, even after the signing of Dubravka.

According to Sky Sports, the Red Devils have agreed an £85 milion deal with Ajax for winger Antony, who has been a priority target for Ten Hag.

The Brazil international was left out of the Ajax squad for their game against Utrecht on Sunday, August 28, as talks between the clubs continued.

Meanwhile, there is still uncertainty looming over Cristiano Ronaldo's future at Old Trafford despite reports claiming that he will not join Napoli.

Despite making clear his desire to leave the 20-time English champions should a suitable offer arrive, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner is yet to find any suitors.

The Red Devils are eighth in the Premier League and will face table-toppers Arsenal on Sunday, September 4, at Old Trafford.

Edited by Aranya Chaudhury