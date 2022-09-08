"Here we go" - Fabrizio Romano claims Chelsea are set to appoint Graham Potter as Thomas Tuchel's successor

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Brighton & Hove Albion boss Graham Potter is set to succeed Thomas Tuchel as the new Chelsea head coach.

The Italian journalist has reported that an agreement is in place for the 47-year-old to take over at Stamford Bridge and contracts are now being prepared. He tweeted earlier today (Wednesday, September 8):

"Graham Potter will be appointed as new Chelsea manager, as expected. Agreement in place, contracts now being prepared as proposal has been accepted. Here we go.

"Chelsea will complete the agreement with Brighton in the next hours."

Potter has enjoyed an incredibly successful spell at Brighton where he guided them to their highest-ever league finish last season.

The Englishman left Swansea City in 2019 to take over as the Seagulls' manager. He has implemented an attractive style of play, while also overseeing an incredible recruitment strategy.

Chelsea are in search of a new manager after they sacked Tuchel following a poor start to the season. The German tactician's final game in charge was a tepid 1-0 defeat against Dinamo Zagreb in their Champions League opener.

The Blues spent over £250 million in the summer transfer window, but new owner Todd Boehly decided that Tuchel's time in charge was up. The job will be a huge challenge for Potter, who has never managed a major European team before.

Potter has been touted as a future England manager and will be Boehly's first managerial appointment following his takeover of the club in May.

Former England star claims Graham Potter 'would be perfect' for Chelsea

The Blues have lost three consecutive away games and currently lie sixth in the Premier League. They spent an incredible amount of money in the summer but Potter will need to pull the squad together quickly if they are to challenge for major honors this season.

With a packed schedule coming up due to the FIFA World Cup later this year, Potter will have limited time to implement his style of play on a group of superstars.

However, former England international Jonathan Woodgate believes the Brighton boss would be an excellent appointment for the west London club. The former Real Madrid defender told BBC Sport:

"The owners want to build something new. I found it a strange decision [to sack Tuchel] when I heard it this morning. It's baffling but that's management, I'm sure he'll move on to another top club.

"But for me now, they need to go for Graham Potter. He's the perfect manager for them."

Potter will have big shoes to fill following Tuchel's departure as he guided the club to their second Champions League triumph in 2021. The former PSG boss also won the Club World Cup and guided Chelsea to both domestic cup finals last season.

