"Here we go" - Fabrizio Romano confirms Chelsea have agreed deal worth up to £55 million for first summer signing

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Chelsea have agreed to sign Raheem Sterling from Manchester City.

He will be their first signing of the summer, having been linked with the west London side for the past few weeks now. The deal is worth £45 million plus another £10 million in add-ons. Romano added that personal terms wereagreed days ago.

He wrote on Twitter:

"Raheem Sterling to Chelsea, here we go! Final approval arrived from Man City. £45m fee plus £10m add-ons. Personal terms agreed days ago, it was never an issue. It’s done. Contract until 2027 plus option for further year. Tuchel already had direct conversation with him."

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #CFC



Contract until 2027 plus option for further year. Tuchel already had direct conversation with him. Raheem Sterling to Chelsea, here we go! Final approval arrived from Man City. £45m fee plus £10m add-ons. Personal terms agreed days ago, it was never an issue. It’s doneContract until 2027 plus option for further year. Tuchel already had direct conversation with him. Raheem Sterling to Chelsea, here we go! Final approval arrived from Man City. £45m fee plus £10m add-ons. Personal terms agreed days ago, it was never an issue. It’s done 🚨🔵 #CFCContract until 2027 plus option for further year. Tuchel already had direct conversation with him. https://t.co/tr15HUp2B1

Sterling aims to win the Champions League and perhaps even the Ballon d'Or with Chelsea. His time at City was slowly fizzling out as the England international saw his game time decline.

At 27, he's currently in his prime, and a change of scene is just what he might've needed to revive his career. The former Liverpool forward was a target for the Blues for several weeks even as they were linked with Leeds United's Raphinha.

B/R Football @brfootball



The first signing of the Todd Boehly era Chelsea sign Raheem Sterling from Manchester City in a $66M deal, per @FabrizioRomano The first signing of the Todd Boehly era Chelsea sign Raheem Sterling from Manchester City in a $66M deal, per @FabrizioRomanoThe first signing of the Todd Boehly era 🔵 https://t.co/oh8w3AOyr9

Sterling's impending arrival marks an important step towards reinforcing the Blues' attack. Chelsea loaned out Romelu Lukaku back to Inter Milan, while Christian Pulisic is expected to leave this summer.

Sterling comes with solid top-flight experience under his belt, having won the Premier League four times with the Sky Blues. Since arriving from Liverpool in 2015, he has made 339 appearances for the Cityzens, scoring 131 goals and making another 94 assists, and winning ten titles.

Chelsea linked with Manchester City's Nathan Ake

With Sterling's transfer reportedly signed and sealed, Chelsea will look to sign another Manchester City player - Nathan Ake - who has agreed personal terms with them.

The Dutch centre-back has been linked with the London side for a while. Romano has now revealed that both clubs could be in contact in the coming days to negotiate a deal.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #CFC



Aké has full agreement with Chelsea on personal terms. Chelsea and Man City will be in contact again in the coming days to negotiate Nathan Aké deal after Sterling. Man City have been clear with Chelsea: they want almost same fee paid in August 2020, around £41m.Aké has full agreement with Chelsea on personal terms. Chelsea and Man City will be in contact again in the coming days to negotiate Nathan Aké deal after Sterling. Man City have been clear with Chelsea: they want almost same fee paid in August 2020, around £41m. 🔵 #CFC Aké has full agreement with Chelsea on personal terms. https://t.co/AKXaHamQNy

The Sky Blues want £41 million for Ake, which is the amount the Premier League champions paid to get the player from Bournemouth.

That's not all, the Blues' biggest signing of the summer could still be ahead of them, as Cristiano Ronaldo is on their radar apparently. With the Portuguese ace seeking a move away from Manchester United, the Blues are among the clubs linked with him.

According to SPORTbible, they are preparing a £14 million bid for the 37-year-old attacker.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far