"Here we go" – Fabrizio Romano confirms Marco Verratti is set to leave PSG in €45 million deal

Marco Verratti is set to leave Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in a €45 million transfer to join Qatari outfit Al Arabi in the coming days, as per renowned transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Verratti, 30, has been a major topic of transfer speculations since the conclusion of the last campaign. He was linked with Atletico Madrid and Liverpool after being frozen out of the Parisians' first-team squad.

However, Romano has revealed that the 55-cap Italy international is set to bring an end to his 11-year stint at the Parc des Princes soon. Taking to Twitter, the reporter posted on Sunday (September 10):

"Marco Verratti to Al Arabi, here we go! Verbal agreement finally sealed with the Italian midfielder who's set to sign on a permanent deal with Qatari club Al Arabi Understand Verratti will travel to Doha in the next 24 hours. PSG agreed on €45m fee 10 days ago, it's done."

Verratti, whose PSG contract is set to expire in June 2026, would prove to be a sensational coup for Al Arabi should he join them. He would also reunite with ex-PSG players Raphinha Alcantara and Abdou Diallo.

A right-footed press-resistant midfielder, the UEFA European Championship 2020 winner joined the Parisians for around €12 million from Pescara in 2012. He made 461 appearances across all competitions for them, scoring 11 goals and contributing 61 assists along the way.

Verratti, who is set to leave as the player with the most Ligue 1 titles in history, helped Luis Enrique's side lift a whopping 30 trophies. He guided the French club to nine league titles, a record nine Trophee des Champions, six Coupe Nationale and six Coupe de La Ligue crowns.

How PSG's new midfield looks like

PSG have started a new chapter under Luis Enrique in the ongoing 2023-24 term. They underwent a host of changes, including a massive squad revamp, during the recently concluded summer transfer window.

Earlier this summer, the Parisians signed 13 new first-team players for a combined sum of close to €350 million. They snapped up Manuel Ugarte and Cher Ndour in preparation for Marco Verratti's expected exit.

As for other outgoings, PSG also let go of three midfielders this summer. They sold Leandro Paredes for €2.5 million and loaned out Renato Sanches for a full season to AS Roma. They also offloaded Georginio Wijnaldum to Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Ettifaq for €8 million.

With Verratti set to leave in the near future, the reigning Ligue 1 champions are set to rely on Vitinha, Fabian Ruiz, Warren Zaire-Emery and Carlos Soler in a number eight role. They have Ugarte and Danilo Pereira as a couple of defensive midfield options in their squad.