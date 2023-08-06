Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Paris Saint-Germain (PSG)'s pursuit of Benfica starlet Goncalo Ramos. Romano reported that the Parisians are set to complete a deal for the Portugal international.

Lionel Messi has left the Ligue 1 giants to join MLS club Inter Miami as a free agent. Kylian Mbappe is expected to be sold in the summer, with Real Madrid being his most likely destination. Neymar has been shockingly linked with a return to Barcelona, but it's unlikely that the Brazilian would complete the sensational move.

Amidst all that, the Parisians are in dire need of reinforcement in attack. Marco Asensio has arrived from Real Madrid as a free agent while Ousmane Dembele is also set to join from Barcelona. Ramos, 22, now looks set to be the man to lead their line. Romano tweeted:

"Gonçalo Ramos to Paris Saint-Germain, here we go! Verbal agreement in place on €80m deal, documents are being prepared. €65m fixed fee, €15m add-ons — it will be loan move with obligation to buy in 2024 due to Financial Fair Play issues. Medical next week."

Ramos grabbed the world's attention on his competitive international debut. After replacing Cristiano Ronaldo in the starting XI for the FIFA World Cup Round of 16 clash against Switzerland, Ramos scored an amazing hat-trick.

He was also a bright spark for Benfica last season, scoring 27 goals and providing 12 assists in 47 games across competitions. However, reports suggested that Nasser Al-Khelaifi and other Qatari members of PSG's ownership group wanted Randal Kolo Muani or Harry Kane over sporting director Luis Campos' choice, Ramos.

While the Portuguese is now set to complete a transfer, Kolo Muani is also on PSG's radar.

PSG had a torrid pre-season ahead of 2023-24 campaign

PSG will start their 2023-24 campaign on August 12 with a Ligue 1 home clash against Lorient. Luis Enrique's team, though, were far from their best during the pre-season tour of Japan.

Amidst controversy regarding his future, Kylian Mbappe was left out of the squad. The Parisians, though, won only one out of their four pre-season games in Japan. They drew against Al-Nassr (0-0), lost to Cerezo Osaka (2-3), lost to Inter Milan (1-2) and beat Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors (3-0),

Whether Enrique can get the team back to its best shape before the start of the 2023-24 season remains to be seen.