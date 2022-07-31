"Here we go!" - Fabrizio Romano says Chelsea have agreement to sign talented player 

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea have reached an agreement with Major League Soccer (MLS) club Chicago Fire over a transfer for American goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina.

The shot-stopper will reportedly fly to London with his representatives today to complete his medical and join the west London club.

Slonina spent his youth career with Chicago Fire before being promoted to the club's first team in 2021. The 18-year-old has played 22 out of Chicago's 23 league games this season.

His performances have caught the attention of the Blues, who will sign the youngster in a deal worth $15 million. Slonina will return to Chicago and play out the remainder of the MLS campaign with the club before arriving at Stamford Bridge on January 1.

Romano confirmed the news via Twitter. The tweet read:

"Gaga Slonina to Chelsea, here we go! Agreement with Chicago Fire for $15 million, add-ons included. Talented GK and his agent will fly to London on Sunday to complete medical and sign. Slonina will finish the season with Chicago before joining Chelsea on January 1."

The 18-year-old could be loaned out by the Blues to receive more playing time and gain experience before he can become a regular for the club.

Chelsea could be forced to sign an experienced goalkeeper this summer

Kepa has been the second-choice goalkeeper since Mendy's arrival.

Although Chelsea are set to sign Slonina from Chicago, the 18-year-old will join the club in January. The Blues could thus be forced to sign an experienced shot-stopper this summer as Kepa Arrizabalaga could leave the club.

As per Gianluca DiMarzio, Napoli are close to reaching an agreement with Thomas Tuchel's side over a season-long loan deal for the Spaniard. Kepa has spent the last two seasons as the west London club's second-choice goalkeeper behind Edouard Mendy. He will thus be keen to be a regular starter next season to boost his chances of making Spain's squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup later this year.

The Blues' current third-choice goalkeeper is Marcus Bettinelli, who made just one appearance for the club last season. They could therefore opt to sign an experienced goalkeeper to provide cover and competition to Mendy before the end of the transfer window.

