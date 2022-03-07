“Here we go” – Gary Neville reacts to report claiming Marcus Rashford is ‘considering’ his Manchester United future

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has reacted to the news that forward Marcus Rashford is reportedly 'considering' his future at the club.

News broke on Monday that Rashford, 24, had become frustrated with his current situation at Manchester United. He has rarely featured under interim manager Ralf Rangnick this season.

Neville, who has criticized Manchester United players for leaks to the media in recent times, reacted to the report.

He tweeted:

"Here we go"

It is interesting to see the choice of emoji used by Neville in the Rashford report. The former Red Devils defender had claimed he knew who was leaking the damning news.

Rashford has been linked with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), who could look to take advantage of a perilous situation for the Englishman in the Manchester side.

The forward has managed just four goals in 18 Premier League appearances this season.

Under Rangnick, he has featured 14 times. But most of those have come off the bench and the player is becoming frustrated with the lack of game time.

Manchester United players leaks becoming a constant nuisance

The Red Devils have hit rock bottom

There has been huge unrest at Old Trafford this season, with various reports stating player unrest and clashes within the squad.

Manchester United skipper Harry Maguire has come under huge scrutiny for his performances on the pitch. Rumors have suggested players are bemused by his interviews in seemingly not taking the blame for his woeful form.

A power struggle has also been reported between the club captain and star man Cristiano Ronaldo. But Maguire was quick to shoot down the claims.

Harry Maguire @HarryMaguire93 🏻 @ManUtd twitter.com/DiscoMirror/st… David McDonnell @DiscoMirror @MirrorFootball twitter.com/MirrorFootball… Ronaldo and Maguire embroiled in power struggle over Man Utd captaincy in fresh blow to interim boss Ralf Rangnick #MUFC Ronaldo and Maguire embroiled in power struggle over Man Utd captaincy in fresh blow to interim boss Ralf Rangnick #MUFC @MirrorFootball twitter.com/MirrorFootball… I’ve seen a lot of reports about this club that aren’t true and this is another. Not going to start posting about everything that is written but I needed to make this one clear. We’re united and focused on Sunday. Enjoy your day everyone I’ve seen a lot of reports about this club that aren’t true and this is another. Not going to start posting about everything that is written but I needed to make this one clear. We’re united and focused on Sunday. Enjoy your day everyone 💪🏻 @ManUtd twitter.com/DiscoMirror/st…

There were also reports of players finding the coaching levels under Rangnick and his assistant Chris Armas as underwhelming. They had even gone as far as comparing the latter to TV character Ted Lasso.

Leaks are becoming a regular occurrence. Neville has also criticized the squad on numerous occasions this season, labeling them as 'disgraceful.'

Manchester United fans will hope that these reports are soon nipped in the bud. The club is beginning to become somewhat of a broken home with the disharmony in the camp being portrayed.

They are engaged in a tight race for the top four positions in the Premier League. They sit in fifth position and will need a massive performance to reach the top four at the end of the season.

