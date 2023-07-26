“Here we go soon” – Fabrizio Romano claims Al-Hilal have reached advanced stages of deal to sign PSG superstar 

Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal are reportedly on the cusp of a major coup as they close an agreement with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) midfielder Marco Verratti.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the deal has reached advanced stages, and if all goes according to plan, the move could be finalized soon.

Romano reported on Twitter:

''Marco Verratti to Al Hilal, deal at advanced stages! Saudi club now closing in on agreement with PSG for the Italian midfielder. Three year contract offered to Verratti, documents to be prepared/checked soon. Here we go soon — if all goes to plan.''

Three year contract offered to Verratti, documents to be prepared/checked soon.



Here we go soon — if all goes to plan.

Verratti's future at PSG has been the subject of speculation, with recent reports linking him to a potential move to Roma. However, the deal has been complicated due to the player's high wage demands. In light of this, Al-Hilal has emerged as a strong contender, presenting an enticing proposal to the 30-year-old midfielder.

The negotiations have progressed to a point where a three-year contract has been offered to Verratti. Documents are expected to be prepared and checked imminently, paving the way for his potential move to the Middle Eastern club.

The Italian playmaker is reportedly dissatisfied with his season at the French club and has been disheartened by criticism from the club's fans. The prospect of playing in the Serie A for the first time with Roma remains possible. But Verratti would need to accept a significant wage cut for such a move.

Verratti's contract in Paris runs until June 2026, but he seems open to departing the French capital this summer. His agent, Rafaela Pimenta, hinted that the player would reflect on his future during his holiday period, and now a move to Al Hilal looks imminent.

The footballing world has been left shocked by the immense wealth being spent by Saudi-based clubs to sign top-tier players from the big European League. Al Hilal have signed top European talents like Ruben Neves, Kalidou Koulibaly, and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic ahead of the new season.

