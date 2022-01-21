“Here at Manchester United it’s not so easy” – Ralf Rangick admits it is up to ‘very good player’ to decide if he wants to stay at Old Trafford

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick has admitted that it is up to Jesse Lingard to decide if he wants to stay at Old Trafford at least until the end of the season.

There are serious doubts about Lingard's future at Manchester United, with the player now in the final six months of his contract with the club. Newcastle United are pushing to acquire the Englishman's services this month.

Red Devils boss Rangnick has now provided his thoughts on Lingard's situation. The German tactician admitted that the Magpies are interested in signing him, but is unsure if the player will leave this month. He told a press conference:

"Regarding Jesse, it's the same as quite a few other players, he's a really good player, it's normal at other clubs, Newcastle showed interest in him but I am not the one dealing with that. If you ask me now what will happen in the next 10 days I cannot answer that question, I'm afraid."

Addressing Lingard's situation, Rangnick explained that it is difficult for a player to nail down a place in the starting eleven at Manchester United. He also insisted that he would be happy to keep the attacker until the end of the season, but is aware that it is up to the player to decide what he wants. He said:

"As I said, it's the question of what does the player want, what other options does he have, does he have the chance to get game time, I cannot answer for him, it has to be done by the players. He's a very good player, a technical player."

"Here at Manchester United it's not so easy, we have other players who can play in that position and we cannot change from one game to another five or six positions."

"I know his contract is expiring in the summer, the question is what does he want to do. I wouldn't be unhappy if he stayed until the rest of the season because he is a player who can always play and I know the level."

Manchester United likely to accept Newcastle bid

The Magpies are claimed to be prepared to sign Lingard on a permanent deal after the Red Devils rejected a loan bid worth £5-6m. According to reports, Manchester United are likely to accept an offer of £12m from Newcastle.

West Ham and Tottenham Hotspur have also been credited with an interest in Lingard. However, Newcastle are claimed to be the frontrunners to sign the 29-year-old.

