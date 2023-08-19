"Here We Go!" - Fabrizio Romano confirms Liverpool and Chelsea target is joining Premier League side

Reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Chelsea and Liverpool target Tyler Adams is close to joining Bournemouth.

The transfer guru has confirmed that the Cherries are set to sign the United States of America skipper on a five-year deal.

According to Romano, the combative midfielder has already passed his medical ahead of his switch to Dean Court. According to The Daily Mail, Adams will cost the south coast side just £20 million.

Adams made his move to Leeds United last summer from RB Lepizig and had a solid impact at the Elland Road. However, the USA international suffered a serious hamstring injury in March which had a huge impact on the Whites as they suffered relegation from the Premier League.

Adams underwent surgery in March and is yet to return to full fitness. The 24-year-old is likely to miss several weeks but Bournemouth are understood to be very happy to get the midfielder.

Adams was strongly linked with both Chelsea and Liverpool in recent weeks. In fact, he was close to joining Chelsea but the Blues canceled the deal at the eleventh hour switching their attention to Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia.

Liverpool have also been linked with the 36-time capped USA international with the Reds desperate for additions in defensive midfield. The Reds have signed Wataru Endo in a deal around £16.2m from VfB Stuttgart on Friday.

Bournemouth have been quite active in the transfer market this time out having already secured several big deals. Players like Hamed Junior Traore, Alex Scott, Milos Kerkez, Romain Faivre, Justin Kluivert and Max Aarons have all been acquired by the Cherries.

Callum Wilson predicts who’ll finish higher in the Premier League this season between Chelsea and Liverpool

Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson has backed Chelsea to finish ahead of Liverpool in the Premier League this season. The England international believes that the Blues will have a solid season following a fantastic transfer window.

Wilson said, as quoted by The Chelsea Chronicle:

“I think Chelsea will probably finish higher than Liverpool just because they have invested heavily and they are still active in the market at the moment, which is only going to strengthen their position whereas Liverpool are losing targets which are then going to Chelsea."

Chelsea will take on West Ham United while Liverpool will be against Bournemouth this weekend. The two sides started their seasons with an entertaining 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge last week.