"Hibernate for summer and start again next season" - Gary Neville hits back at Arsenal fan who has abused him constantly

Manchester United icon Gary Neville has responded to an ardent Arsenal fan who has aimed jibes at him constantly on Twitter.

Gary Neville @GNev2 twitter.com/welbeast/statu… WelBeast @WelBeast GN is the biggest hypocrite on this platform. Calling us bottlers but starts crying he's being abused when called out for his hypocrisy. Couldn't cut it on the touchline but talks like he's won it all as a manager. Asking me to hibernate just like he's hibernating in the studio twitter.com/GNev2/status/1… GN is the biggest hypocrite on this platform. Calling us bottlers but starts crying he's being abused when called out for his hypocrisy. Couldn't cut it on the touchline but talks like he's won it all as a manager. Asking me to hibernate just like he's hibernating in the studio twitter.com/GNev2/status/1… You’re starting to crack now my friend. Breathe! In Out In Out You’re starting to crack now my friend. Breathe! In Out In Out 😂 twitter.com/welbeast/statu…

Arsenal recently suffered a brutal 3-0 loss to Brighton & Hove Albion at the Emirates on Sunday (14 May). With Manchester City now four points ahead of the Gunners in the title race with a game in hand, all hope seems lost for Mikel Arteta's side.

Neville posted a tweet containing a detailed explanation about the Gunners' 2022-23 campaign and why they have slipped in their title race with the Cityzens. In response to this, a Gunners fan tweeted:

"Barcelona and Napoli have dropped almost the same number of points this season but still won their respective leagues. The truth of the matter is, if it wasn't for Manchester City, Arsenal would have still won the league title with all those points dropped."

To which, Neville replied:

"Are you the guy that’s been abusing me all season! You should hibernate for summer and start again next season."

The supporter, who has aimed digs at Neville on multiple occasions on Twitter, then sent a scathing retort, labeling the Englishman a hypocrite. Neville stated in response accompanied by a laughing emoji:

"You’re starting to crack now my friend. Breathe! In Out In Out."

Following the Gunners' defeat by Brighton, Manchester City now have the opportunity to defend their crown if they win in their upcoming fixture against Chelsea on 21 May.

"When the going got tough they struggled" - Gary Neville explains Arsenal's slip up in title race against Manchester City

Neville offered a detailed explanation for the North London outfit's recent slip-up in their title race against Manchester City. The Englishman's comments prompted the aforementioned social media altercation.

Gary Neville @GNev2 Arsenal have had a great season but when the going got tough they struggled. It seems now the narrative is that it’s City’s strength,injuries and a tough run in is the cause. These are normal factors that need pricing into a title race. Arsenal have dropped 12 pts in 7 games! Won… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Arsenal have had a great season but when the going got tough they struggled. It seems now the narrative is that it’s City’s strength,injuries and a tough run in is the cause. These are normal factors that need pricing into a title race. Arsenal have dropped 12 pts in 7 games! Won… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/BtSSyJWfRC

The former Manchester United defender wrote:

"Arsenal have had a great season but when the going got tough they struggled. It seems now the narrative is that it’s City’s strength,injuries and a tough run in is the cause.

"These are normal factors that need pricing into a title race. Arsenal have dropped 12 pts in 7 games! Won 9pts from a possible 21."

"All the characteristics of it being too much have appeared. Loss of form,giving up leads,energy and legs going,making unforced errors not seen earlier in the season, young players becoming tense and losing their freedom of expression and others showing too much emotion when calmness is needed."

He added:

"I understand why we want to use less emotive language in 2023. However in a high performance environment and at elite level we must still recognise when pressure has taken its toll.

"That league table below was only 7 games and 5 weeks ago. I hope these Arsenal players are there again one day(if it’s not United) and can see it through."

The Gunners will next face Nottingham Forest away on 20 May before locking horns with Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Emirates the following weekend.

The North London outfit will have to win both these encounters to have any chance of winning the Premier League this season.

Poll : 0 votes