"Him in 2025", "Its so over" - Fans react as Spain star included in XI to face France in UEFA Nations League semi-final

Some fans are surprised and disappointed by the inclusion of forward Mikel Oyarzabal in the starting lineup for Spain's all-important UEFA Nations League semi-final clash against France. They are set to face off at the MHP Arena in Stuttgart on Thursday, June 5.

Plying his trade for Real Sociedad on the club level, Oyarzabal can operate efficiently on both wings and as a centre-forward. His versatility and footballing IQ have made him an indispensable part of Luis de la Fuente's squad over the last few years.

Since his debut in 2016, the 28-year-old has made 43 appearances for La Roja, bagging 15 goals and five assists. The most important of those 15 strikes came in the EURO 2024 final against England. He scored an 86th-minute goal to secure a 2-1 win and seal a record fourth European title for his nation.

Although de la Fuente is fond of Oyarzabal, his performances on the pitch have also justified his selection in the national squad. He enjoyed a stellar 2024-25 campaign for Sociedad, racking up 18 goals and eight assists in 53 games across all competitions.

Despite Oyarzabal's solid form and record for Spain, fans were left perplexed and frustrated when de la Fuente named him in his starting lineup to take on France. On X (formerly Twitter), @GbemiSijuade1 sarcastically remarked:

"Oyarzabal in 2025."

@SirTrent_ wrote:

"It's so over, Oyarzabal starting in big 2025."

Here is a selection of fan reactions (via X):

"These guys are not winning. (Mikel) Merino and Oyarzabal?" @15Asande questioned the selection.

"We are in 2025 and Oyarzabal is still starting for spanish national team," @b28lde wrote.

"(Pedro) Porro and Oyarzabal you’re not serious man," @nevergonnacule wrote.

"Oyarzabal in big 2025, pedri at the 10, and porro who gets cooked by every decent winger... de la fuente is low-key on fraud watch," @F1galacticos claimed.

"Why not have Isco instead of Oyarzabal, waste of Pedri at cam," @Cereal_Killer59 suggested.

"Pedri 10, Oyarzabal, no Cubarsi..." @L333KU sighed.

"Just saw Oyarzabal is starting. I'm not tuning in," @Hercxle_poirot claimed.

"Oyarzabal in big 2025 even after having Samu and Morata in the squad.... De la fuente has lost his mind," @FCB_Sukuna_ wrote.

Oyarzabal will likely start the game as Spain's central attacker, with Barcelona starboy Lamine Yamal and Athletic Club youngster Nico Williams on the wings.

"Fight to win" - Spain coach Luis de la Fuente heaps praise on squad ahead of UNL semi-final vs France

Spain manager Luis de la Fuente has lavished praise on his squad ahead of their crucial UEFA Nations League semi-final clash against France.

He said to UEFA.com:

"I'm proud. This is a group of very young players with tremendous ambition who don't get tired of winning. They will always bring us the joy of fighting for victory and that is always a wonderful thing. In the end, any result can happen, especially at this level where anything is possible. But the spirit of this team is always to compete to win, fight to win, and endure whatever it takes to win. That's very important."

Since he took over the side in 2022, de la Fuente has led Spain to victory in the 2023 UEFA Nations League and EURO 2024. The defense of the title won two years ago will face a staunch test in the semi-final against France.

The winner of the game will take on Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal in the final on June 8.

