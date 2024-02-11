"His ability to deliver in big games and big moments, it’s incredible" - Mikel Arteta praises Arsenal star's performance in win over Liverpool

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has lauded experienced midfielder Jorginho for his wonderful performance against Liverpool in the Premier League at Anfield on February 4. The Italy international got a surprise start against Jurgen Klopp's side and repaid Arteta for his faith shown in him.

Jorginho was named the Player of the Match as Arsenal defeated Liverpool 3-1 with the midfielder playing a key role in the middle of the park. Ahead of the Gunners' away game against West Ham United on Sunday, February 11, Mikel Arteta lavished praise on Jorginho.

The Gunners boss hailed Jorginho for his impact in such a big game despite not playing on a weekly basis. Speaking to Sky Sports ahead of the West Ham game, he said, as quoted TBR Football:

“I’m not surprised because he’s done it. When you look at his career and his ability to deliver in big games and big moments, it’s incredible. That’s why we decided to bring him in. Big credit to him too because when you don’t play regularly to have the ability to come in and do that is incredible.”

Arteta also insisted that the former Chelsea midfielder is a hugely important player for the Gunners thanks to his immense experience and leadership. He added:

“For sure. He’s a really important player for us. I think he’s got something unique to the team. His leadership, his understanding of the game. His capacity to coach and to determine what is needed in every moment of the game, it’s a unique quality that is so hard to find."

Many questioned Arsenal when they signed Jorginho from London rivals Chelsea in January 2023 for a fee of £12 million. While the 32-year-old hasn't featured regularly for the Gunners, he has been mostly impressive when called upon by the manager.

Jorginho has made 22 appearances across competitions, starting 11 games.

Arsenal plotting a move for La Liga winger also tracked by Liverpool

Arsenal are reportedly interested in Athletic Club youngster Nico Williams who has also been linked with a move to Liverpool. As reported by The Mirror, the Gunners eye Williams as their potential marquee signing for the summer as they look to bolster their wide options.

Mikel Arteta's side have been in the search for a player who can compete with the likes of Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli on the flanks. Williams is seen as a player who can do the job while Wolverhampton Wanderers star Pedro Neto is also seen as another option.

Arsenal are believed to be ready to offload academy graduates Emile Smith Rowe and Eddie Nketiah in the summer. They are looking to reinvest in a top-class young winger like Williams. However, they will have to fend off strong competition for the 21-year-old's signature.

Real Madrid, Liverpool, and Aston Villa are also reportedly big admirers of the Spaniard. The 21-year-old winger has scored five goals and provided 10 assists in 24 appearances for Athletic Club this season.