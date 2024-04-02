“His clothes are not good”, “I don’t care” - Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne filmed having hilarious exchange in new Manchester City Netflix series

Manchester City superstars Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne have been filmed teasing each other about their fashion sense in the club's new Netflix series covering last season's iconic treble.

Pep Guardiola's men achieved a treble during the 2022-23 campaign, something which only Manchester United had in England before. The Cityzens were extraordinary in the English top tier and Europe last campaign.

Manchester City defeated Arsenal in a tightly-contested Premier League title race while beating Inter Milan in the Champions League final. They also won against Manchester United in the FA Cup final, completing a historic continental treble.

Haaland and De Bruyne were extremely crucial to City's success last season. The Norwegian striker scored 52 goals while the Belgian playmaker provided 31 assists across all competitions last campaign.

The club have now released a six-part documentary on Netflix, showing behind-the-scenes footage of the 2022-23 campaign. During the second episode, Haaland and De Bruyne engaged in a little friendly banter over their dressing style.

When the Norwegian entered the locker room in a white jacket with black prints, De Bruyne explained why he didn't like it and commented:

"You know it's not because it's brands that is good."

Haaland then stated:

"Kevin, I don’t know why he spoke to me because his clothes are not good."

To which, the former Chelsea midfielder replied:

“I’m old. I cannot wear what they wear. I don’t care either."

Manchester City will next face Aston Villa at the Etihad on Wednesday (April 3) night.

"I like to play with smart guys” - Erling Haaland on what it's like to play alongside Kevin De Bruyne

Manchester City played out a 6-2 thriller against Luton Town in the fifth round of the FA Cup at the end of February, a match that saw Haaland and De Bruyne steal the show.

The Norway international scored an impressive five goals in the encounter, four of which were set up by De Bruyne. The pair have formed a great partnership at Manchester City and have combined to score 20 goals since the start of last season (via Transfermarkt).

After his side's FA Cup win over Luton, Haaland opened up about what it's like to play alongside the Belgian playmaker. The former Borussia Dortmund striker said (via Eurosport):

“He’s doing what he’s best at and it’s a pleasure playing with him. We know what we both want from each other. We look at each other often throughout the game and it clicks well. He’s a smart guy and I like to play with smart guys.”

