"His crosses with both legs are dangerous" – Xavi lauds Barcelona attacker who played a different role in 3-2 Celta win

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez recently lavished praise on Raphinha for adapting to a central role in his team's 3-2 La Liga home win against Celta Vigo on Saturday.

The Blaugrana maintained their unbeaten start to the ongoing La Liga season against Rafael Benitez's side, registering their fifth win in six matches. They let in two straight goals before Robert Lewandowski bagged a brace and Joao Cancelo scored a late winner.

Raphinha, who has started just two games so far this season, came in in place of Ferran Torres in the 72nd minute. He played a vital role in the Catalans' comeback as he registered a pre-assist for Lewandowski's equalizer from a Cancelo pass in the 85th minute.

Speaking at a post-match press conference, Xavi lauded Raphinha for his brilliant cameo in the second half. He told reporters:

"Raphinha is a player who can play more centrally. I told him to swap positions with Lamine after coming on... his crosses with both legs are very dangerous. We needed to shake up the team, we took a lot of risks, that's why we have suffered so much."

Raphinha, who joined Barcelona from Leeds United in a potential £55 million move last summer, completed 17 of his 20 attempted passes against Celta Vigo. He also completed three passes into the final third.

When asked about Lamine Yamal's bench appearance, Xavi continued:

"It was difficult for us to find Lamine, but he played a good match and respected the position he was playing in with the equaliser. It's important that Lamine continues to get minutes at this level."

So far this season, the 16-year-old Yamal has assisted twice in seven games.

Xavi asserts Barcelona's 3-2 comeback win against Celta shows 'generational change'

Opining about Barcelona's latest victory, Xavi Hernandez told reporters:

"Today's match is a turning point. Not everything is about football. It's also about the character, the mentality to show that you want to win. Normally, a 0-2 result at home would have you defeated, but it's different for this amazing group of young players. You can see the generational change that's happening at the club."

Barcelona, who lifted the La Liga title last campaign, are currently atop the league standings with 16 points from six games. They are ahead of Girona, who are also on similar points, due to a higher goal difference.

However, Barcelona could slip down to second soon should rivals Real Madrid win their upcoming La Liga match at Atletico Madrid. If Los Blancos emerge victorious, they would have 18 points from six matches.