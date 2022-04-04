"His dream is to win the Champions League with PSG" - Nene provides crucial update on Neymar's future 

Neymar is happy at Paris-Saint Germain (PSG), according to his close friend and advisor Nene. Nene revealed that the Brazilian wants to continue playing for the club until they win the Champions League,

The 30-year-old forward has only recently signed a contract extension at Les Parisians, which doesn't expire until the summer of 2025. However, they faced yet another humiliating exit in Europe's elite competition against Real Madrid in March,. Since then, speculation has been growing that the Brazilian superstar may be looking for a way out of the French capital.

The Sun even reported that Newcastle United and Barcelona are "monitoring the situation."

However, in an interview with Telefoot, former Brazil and PSG forward Nene has assured fans that this is not the case. He stated that his very close friend Neymar is staying put.

Nene, currently still playing in the Brazilian league for Vasco at 40-years-old, said:

"Of course he wants to continue. His dream is to win the Champions League with PSG . That's what he told me."

Neymar recently made a special request to have Nene visit him in Paris to give him "moral support" and keep him company, according to The Mirror. This came following an injury in December which would keep the Brazilian out for nearly two months.

Selon Nenê, son ami, Neymar veut rester au PSG la saison prochaine, avec toujours la C1 en ligne de mire "Bien sûr, il veut continuer. Son rêve est de gagner la Ligue des champions avec le PSG, c'est ce qu'il m'a dit."

Neymar having difficult campaign at Paris Saint-Germain

This is now Neymar's fifth season at the Ligue 1 leaders since his world record €222m transfer from Barcelona in 2017.

In that time, he has scored 92 goals in 137 games for the club and made 57 assists. However, there is no doubt that he was brought in specifically to help with the Qatari owner's dream to win the elusive UEFA Champions League.

This, of course, is still yet to happen, following a series of embarrassing defeats for the French side. They most recently threw away a two-goal lead in one half against 13-time champions Real Madrid.

It is also rumored that Kylian Mbappe will be leaving PSG this summer to join Los Blancos on a free transfer. According to Pedja Mijatovic (via El Larguero), the Frenchman is close to joining the Spanish side. So the Paris side can ill-afford to lose two of their talismanic attacking figures.

PSG

🏟️ 21 Games

5 Goals

5 Assists



Brazil

🏟️ 10 Games

8 Goals

8 Assists Neymar JR 2021/22PSG🏟️ 21 Games5 Goals5 AssistsBrazil🏟️ 10 Games8 Goals8 Assists Neymar JR 2021/22PSG 🔴🔵🏟️ 21 Games⚽ 5 Goals🎯 5 AssistsBrazil 🇧🇷 🏟️ 10 Games⚽ 8 Goals🎯 8 Assists https://t.co/9P6uz4aAV8

Neymar is yet to play more than 20 league games in any season since his arrival due to numerous injury problems. He was even jeered by his own supporters following that defeat in Madrid after not scoring a single Champions League goal this season.

As per FootMercato (via El Nacional), manager Pochettino and sporting director Leonardo's futures are in huge doubt as well. There is going to be plenty of change at the club this summer, but it sounds like their record signing will stay for now.

DAZN Football @DAZNFootball For the first time, Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi and Neymar have each scored a goal in the same match For the first time, Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi and Neymar have each scored a goal in the same match 🇫🇷🇦🇷🇧🇷 https://t.co/BohksoO99o

