“His first sentence is a lie” - Chelsea legend accuses Enzo Maresca of lying after Europa Conference League triumph

Chelsea legend Frank Leboeuf believes boss Enzo Maresca was lying when he said that he always had confidence in his squad this season. The Blues secured a comeback 4-1 win over Real Betis at the Wroclaw Stadium on Wednesday, May 29, in the Europa Conference League final.
Following the game, Maresca suggested that he never had doubts about his team, despite a woeful run of six defeats in 11 games after Christmas last year. However, Leboeuf insists that the Italian manager hasn't always spoken the truth.
Speaking to ESPN FC, the former French defender pointed out that, like most clubs this season, Chelsea were also inconsistent.
"He is right, and he has a right to brag. He finished fourth in the league and won the Conference League today, and we didn’t think he could finish fourth, and that’s the reality. But his first sentence is a lie. He said he never had doubts about his team. Yeah, he had doubts like everybody else. Even the players had doubts about the capacity of consistency," said Leboeuf.
He continued:
"As we said this season in the Premier League inconsistency is the word of the season. Nobody has been consistent, even Liverpool hasn’t been consistent. Chelsea for some people they were in the race for the title in December. I said wait for the first defeat and what happened? They went down. No doubt Mr Maresca? Yes you had doubt, of course you had doubts."
The Blues registered 35 wins and 13 defeats in 57 games across competitions under Maresca this season.
Are Chelsea eyeing a move for Jeremy Doku this summer?
Chelsea have set their sights on Jeremy Doku, according to club insider Simon Phillips. The 23-year-old has six goals and nine assists in 38 games across competitions for Manchester City this season.
In his Substact column, though, Phillips added that there's nothing advanced regarding a move for Doku.
"SPTC sources have learned this week that Chelsea are now considering Manchester City winger Jeremy Doku as one option for the left wing position this summer," wrote Phillips.
He continued:
"At the moment, we have heard that it is just interest and Doku is just one of many players that the club are looking at ahead of a potential move. But nothing has advanced on this yet and it’s just interest and internal discussions about it on our side."
Doku is under contract with City until 2028.