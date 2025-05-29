“His first sentence is a lie” - Chelsea legend accuses Enzo Maresca of lying after Europa Conference League triumph

Chelsea legend Frank Leboeuf believes boss Enzo Maresca was lying when he said that he always had confidence in his squad this season. The Blues secured a comeback 4-1 win over Real Betis at the Wroclaw Stadium on Wednesday, May 29, in the Europa Conference League final.

Ad

Following the game, Maresca suggested that he never had doubts about his team, despite a woeful run of six defeats in 11 games after Christmas last year. However, Leboeuf insists that the Italian manager hasn't always spoken the truth.

Speaking to ESPN FC, the former French defender pointed out that, like most clubs this season, Chelsea were also inconsistent.

"He is right, and he has a right to brag. He finished fourth in the league and won the Conference League today, and we didn’t think he could finish fourth, and that’s the reality. But his first sentence is a lie. He said he never had doubts about his team. Yeah, he had doubts like everybody else. Even the players had doubts about the capacity of consistency," said Leboeuf.

Ad

Trending

He continued:

"As we said this season in the Premier League inconsistency is the word of the season. Nobody has been consistent, even Liverpool hasn’t been consistent. Chelsea for some people they were in the race for the title in December. I said wait for the first defeat and what happened? They went down. No doubt Mr Maresca? Yes you had doubt, of course you had doubts."

Ad

The Blues registered 35 wins and 13 defeats in 57 games across competitions under Maresca this season.

Are Chelsea eyeing a move for Jeremy Doku this summer?

Jeremy Doku

Chelsea have set their sights on Jeremy Doku, according to club insider Simon Phillips. The 23-year-old has six goals and nine assists in 38 games across competitions for Manchester City this season.

Ad

In his Substact column, though, Phillips added that there's nothing advanced regarding a move for Doku.

"SPTC sources have learned this week that Chelsea are now considering Manchester City winger Jeremy Doku as one option for the left wing position this summer," wrote Phillips.

He continued:

"At the moment, we have heard that it is just interest and Doku is just one of many players that the club are looking at ahead of a potential move. But nothing has advanced on this yet and it’s just interest and internal discussions about it on our side."

Doku is under contract with City until 2028.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepungsu Pandit Deepungsu is a veteran football journalist who has been covering daily transfer roundups and news for over six years at Sportskeeda. He has written over 9000 articles for the website, and has garnered close to 20 million reads.



Deepungsu holds a PG degree in Microbiology and an MBA degree in Total Quality Management. He has an extensive two-decade long writing experience, which includes a decade of sports blogging. His writing prowess has even led his work getting cited on the legendary Franz Beckenbauer's Wikipedia page.



Inspired by Diego Maradona, Deepungsu played as an attacking midfielder for his local club at subdivision level in his initial years and scored an important goal or two. However, his all-time favorite footballer is Lionel Messi, and evidently, he feels Argentina's glory in 2022 is his favorite FIFA World Cup moment for fulfilling his long-standing dream. He is also an ardent East Bengal fan.



Deepungsu has been a Manchester United supporter since the year 2000. Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Sir Alex Ferguson and the Scotsman helped him get through some of the toughest days of his life. Like the fiery Scot, Deepungsu also leaves no stone unturned when it comes to accuracy in articles and only relies on credible sources.



Despite believing in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to create an iconic rivalry, Deepungsu reckons no one can match the longevity of Messi and Ronaldo. He spends his leisure time writing about life on his blog, reading books, and playing the guitar. Know More