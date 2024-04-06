"His game is more similar to mine" - Former Manchester United star says Alejandro Garnacho's style is not similar to Cristiano Ronaldo

Although Manchester United star Alejandro Garnacho has been compared to Cristiano Ronaldo by fans and pundits, former Red Devils icon Nani believes the 19-year-old plays more like him.

Garnacho has always been candid about his admiration for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner and his idol Ronaldo. Nani heaped praise on the youngster, saying (via The Mirror):

"When I watch Garnacho, he reminds me of myself. He even has the No. 17 shirt – the same number I wore. When he changed to that number this season, he started scoring some goals, so that's been good for him."

Nani added:

"He's not afraid of taking defenders on, making the runs, making assists. He's a very good player, he has so much time to improve his game and get stronger. He will be fantastic in the future. His game is more similar to mine when I was at United than Cristiano's. He's a very exciting player and I hope in the future, he can win titles with the club and help it to be successful again."

Speaking about Manchester United's current form, the club legend said:

"We're not used to being in this position in the table. We were always a team used to competing for first position. The last few years the team hasn't been able to do that, but we know it's a process and you have to readjust the team, the club."

Manchester United are currently sixth in the Premier League with 48 points in 30 games.

Alejandro Garnacho's time in Manchester United

Alejandro Garnacho joined United in 2022 and has 14 goals and eight assists in 76 games for the club so far. He also won the EFL Cup/Carabao Cup in 2022-23.

The Argentine winger has often performed Cristiano Ronaldo's iconic goal celebrations after scoring goals himself which got him the nickname "El Bichito" after Ronaldo's own "El Bicho" nickname.

Manchester United will play against Liverpool on Sunday, April 7, at their home ground of Old Trafford. In the last Northwest Derby on March 17, in the FA Cup quarter-finals, the Red Devils secured a dramatic 4-3 win, with Ivorian footballer Amad Diallo netting the winner in the last minutes of extra time.

