"There is a big chance for Sunday" - Jurgen Klopp believes key Liverpool star could be fit to face Manchester United at Old Trafford

Liverpool reclaimed the top position in the Premier League following their 3-1 win over Sheffield United on April 5, 2024. The Reds now have 70 points from 30 matches.

Uruguayan forward Darwin Núñez opened the scoring just 17 minutes into the match. However, Northern Irish right-back Conor Bradley netted an own goal in the 58th minute, giving Sheffield United an equalizer. The first half ended in a 1-1 draw.

Argentine midfielder Alexis Mac Allister scored for Liverpool in the 76th minute, giving them the lead, followed by Cody Gakpo, who netted another in the 90th minute.

Although Liverpool bagged the win, fans were unhappy and concerned with the absence of Wataru Endō in the starting 11 for the match.

Expand Tweet

During the pre-match press conference, Jurgen Klopp mentioned that Endo suffered a slight injury in the match against Brighton & Hove Albion on March 31, 2024. He said (LiverpoolWorld):

"Wataru, eh? What a player, what a guy. Has a little bit [of pain], he got a knock in the last game o we have to see what we can do with him for tomorrow."

On April 7, 2024, the Reds will play against their arch-rivals Manchester United, and a Northwest Derby is always a big deal. Speaking about the Japanese midfielder's expected return for Sunday's clash, Klopp said (The Anfield Talk):

"That's my information [that he will be fit.] We rested him today. We had a feeling there could have been a chance for tonight but if we leave him out, then there is a big chance for Sunday. I hope that didn't change."

Expand Tweet

Arsenal are just two points behind the Reds in the Premier League with 68 points, making the upcoming Northwest Derby more crucial for Liverpool to hold their top position. The Gunners will play against Brighton & Hove Albion on April 6, 2024.

Liverpool faced defeat in the last Northwest Derby

On March 17, 2024, the Reds faced Manchester United in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup and were defeated 4-3 at Old Trafford. While tied 3-3 in extra time, the Red Devils' Amad Diallo netted the winner minutes before the final whistle.

There have been 213 Northwest Derbys so far, of which Manchester United have won 83, while the Reds have come out on top 71 times. It has ended in a draw in 59 matches. The current unbeaten streak of two wins belongs to United since 2023.

The Reds will play against Atalanta BC in leg 1 of the quarterfinals of the Europa League on April 12, 2024, at their home ground. Leg 2 is scheduled for April 19, 2024.

Poll : Which team will win this PL fixture? Liverpool Man United 0 votes View Discussion