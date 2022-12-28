"His idol is Cristiano Ronaldo" - When Kylian Mbappe's father revealed the PSG superstar's admiration for the 5-time Ballon d'Or winner 

Kylian Mbappe's admiration for Cristiano Ronaldo is well-documented. The Frenchman's father even told the media back in 2016 that Mbappe's idol was the legendary Portuguese superstar.

In the past six years, Kylian Mbappe has performed exceptionally well and has risen to fame while Cristiano Ronaldo was at the peak of his superhuman powers in 2016 with Spanish giants Real Madrid.

Wilfried Mbappe, Kylian's father, told France Football back in 2016 (via Sporting News):

"He is a Real Madrid fan and his idol is Cristiano Ronaldo, He used to spend hours watching videos [of Ronaldo] on the internet."

Kylian Mbappe has since risen to prominence with AS Monaco, scoring 27 goals and providing 16 assists for the Ligue 1 club. The Frenchman made the move to PSG (Paris Saint-Germain) soon after and formed a deadly partnership with Neymar in attack during the initial stages of his career.

The 24-year-old superstar has scored 190 goals and provided 93 assists in 237 games for the Parisians since his move to the club.

Cristiano Ronaldo's eternal rival, Lionel Messi, is now Mbappe's teammate at PSG. The Frenchman has been at his brilliant best for the club this season as well, scoring 19 goals and providing five assists in 20 appearances for the French team.

Apart from his exploits with the Parisians, Kylian Mbappe has been phenomenal for Les Bleus as well. He won the 2018 FIFA World Cup with France and was part of the team that reached the finals in 2022.

Kylian Mbappe showed his admiration towards Cristiano Ronaldo on social media

Cristiano Ronaldo penned an emotional message on social media after Portugal's elimination from the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Here is a partial transcript of his lengthy message:

"Winning a World Cup for Portugal was the biggest and most ambitious dream of my career. Fortunately I won many titles of international dimension, including Portugal, but putting our country's name on the highest foot in the World was my biggest dream. I fought for it . I fought hard for this dream."

He added:

"I never turned my face to the fight and I never gave up on that dream. sadly yesterday the dream ended It's not worth reacting to heat. I just want you all to know that much has been said, much has been written, much has been speculated, but my dedication to Portugal has not changed not for a moment."

Kylian Mbappe left two GOAT emojis as a comment on the post.

