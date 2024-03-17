"His IQ is amazing" - Carney Chukwuemeka praises Chelsea teammate after win over Leicester City in FA Cup

Chelsea star Carney Chukwuemeka has lauded Cole Palmer after the Blues' FA Cup quarter-final win (4-2) and Leicester City on Saturday, March 17.

The Blues took a 2-0 lead at Stamford Bridge before half-time, courtesy of goals from Marc Cucurella (13') and Palmer (45+1'). However, an own goal from Axel Disasi (51') and Stephy Mavididi's 62nd-minute strike restored parity for the Foxes.

Callum Doyle was sent off in the 73rd minute and Mauricio Pochettino's side capitalized on it in injury time of the second half. Chukwuemeka (90+2') and Noni Madueke (90+8') scored to put the game beyond doubt, handing Chelsea a pass through to the semi-finals of the competition.

Speaking to the media after the game, Chukwuemeka spoke highly of Palmer, telling BBC:

"Before the game, he [Palmer] told it to me, he's gonna assist me if I come on. So, fair play to him."

When asked about the stunning season Palmer has been having so far, Cukwuemeka said:

"He's that type of player, His IQ is amazing, he knows the game. I knew as soon as I played it and made that run, he was gonna find me, no matter what. So, credit to him."

Palmer completed a summer move to Stamford Bridge from Manchester City for a reported £42.5 million. He has since scored 14 goals and has provided 12 assists in 34 games across competitions for the Blues.

His undeniable quality was once again on display in the FA Cup quarter-final win against Leicester City. He scored a goal and provided an assist, created one big chance and made one key pass.

Cole Palmer set for mega salary rise at Chelsea

Cole Palmer has proven his quality since moving to Chelsea from Manchester City. The youngster could be rewarded with an improved contract, as per a report from Daily Star.

Palmer currently earns a reported salary of £75,000 at the Stamford Bridge club. As per the aforementioned report, that sum could soon be doubled, with Palmer being handed a mega deal with £150,000 per week.

As per the report, the Blues are looking to conclude the deal before next summer's Euros in Germany. Palmer looks set to be a part of Gareth Southgate's England squad for the tournament.