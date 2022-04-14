“His legs are completely gone” “A disgrace” - Fans slam ‘absolutely dreadful’ Liverpool star for his performance against Benfica

Liverpool took on Benfica on April 13 in their Champions League quarter-finals second leg clash. The English side won the first leg 3-1.

The Reds' fans have reacted furiously to a defensive error by James Milner, as well as his sluggishness in the middle of the park. They took to Twitter to slam the former England international after a sloppy, unexpected back-pass allowed Benfica to equalize.

Milner's touch on the ball played into Benfica attacker Goncalo Ramos, who then managed to find the back of the net. The star seemingly struggled to keep up with the tempo and fans were unhappy.

Here is a selection of their tweets:

🗼 @UsmanIfc Unlucky Milner, Arthritis is a bitch Unlucky Milner, Arthritis is a bitch

LFCJ @Ifcj__ I hate that Milner is still here because I really liked him during his best years here but he’s so brutally bad now that you end up not liking him I hate that Milner is still here because I really liked him during his best years here but he’s so brutally bad now that you end up not liking him

John O Sullivan @Corballyred Get Milner off at half time, his legs are completely gone, we could make this lot harder for us than it has to be Get Milner off at half time, his legs are completely gone, we could make this lot harder for us than it has to be

Tyler Durdan @liverpoolforevr It is time Klopp realise we play with 9 men when Milner and Hendo play and both should not be near that team. It is time Klopp realise we play with 9 men when Milner and Hendo play and both should not be near that team.

John O Sullivan @Corballyred Milner is absolutely dreadful here Milner is absolutely dreadful here

Sean @SeanDOlfc GET HIM OFF GET HIM OFF

Although Benfica equalized the match, the Reds added two goals in the second half and remain well ahead on aggregate. They are widely expected to finish the game and go on to reach the semi-finals.

Milner has seen his involvement in the Liverpool team reduced in recent years. The veteran utility man’s poor first-half outing might be what convinces Liverpool to eye a younger replacement. Milner was subbed off for Thiago Alcantara, who could provide a much-needed drive within the middle third.

Liverpool get closer to magical quadruple

Thanks to a blistering first-leg of their Champions League quarter-final clash in Lisbon, Liverpool have entered this game against Benfica with a two-goal advantage. Benfica look unlikely to cause an upset at this point, and the Reds already have one foot in the semi-finals.

They will have to face Villareal in the next round, and the Yellow Submarines are already seen as the underdogs for the game. Kopites already believe they're in the final thanks to their lead against Benfica, as well as their potential next game against Villareal. The Reds are expected to beat Villareal with ease and find their way into the final of the Champions League.

If Jurgen Klopp and his men could see off Villareal and go on to win the Champions League, they would have picked up a double this season. They already have the Carabao Cup win to their name.

They're potentially set to win the FA Cup, as they currently sit in the semi-finals. If Manchester City falter in the Premier League, the Reds could overtake them and the quadruple would be theirs.

Edited by Puranjay Dixit