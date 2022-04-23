"His luck is in" - Ian Wright names Arsenal player he'll play for the rest of the season

Former Arsenal forward Ian Wright believes forward Eddie Nketiah should start for the Gunners in the remainder of the season. The 22-year-old forward recently netted a brace against Chelsea in a resounding 4-2 victory for the Gunners in midweek.

Wright believes Nketiah could ride his new-found luck for the rest of the season, as he is in good form. Speaking on the "Wrighty’s House Podcast", Wright was quoted as saying (via HITC):

“I don’t think Lacazette scores that first goal; I don’t think he does; that’s why Eddie needed to come in and start doing that. That second goal, that’s why I’d play him for the rest of the season, because that shows me that his luck is in; that one ricocheted three times."

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL



Eddie Nketiah reflects on scoring a brace against Chelsea - the team who released him as a teenager. 🗣️"You always have that chip on your shoulder to come and prove yourself!"Eddie Nketiah reflects on scoring a brace against Chelsea - the team who released him as a teenager. 🗣️"You always have that chip on your shoulder to come and prove yourself!" 😤Eddie Nketiah reflects on scoring a brace against Chelsea - the team who released him as a teenager. https://t.co/EXRcc4Ao0s

Eddie Nketiah has had an underwhelming season thus far. The 22-year-old forward has only made 22 appearances, with most of them coming off the bench. The forward has scored just seven times this season, with five of them in the Carabao Cup. His two goals against Chelsea in midweek are his only goals in the Premier League this campaign.

Nketiah has less than six months remaining in his contract with Arsenal. The forward could leave the Emirates Stadium on a free transfer if he fails to pen an extension in the coming months.

Arsenal could sign a new centre-forward in summer

The Gunners are expected to be in the market for a new forward in the summer. Manager Mikel Arteta's side are short of attacking options following the departure of Pierre-Emerick Aubayemang in January.

Alexandre Lacazette is also riding the same boat as Nketiah. The French forward has less than six months remaining in his contract and could leave on a free transfer.

According to The Athletic, Arsenal are interested in signing Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus in the summer. The Brazilian is touted to leave the Premier League leaders in the summer as City look to bring in Erling Haaland.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano



Arsenal interest is confirmed and serious, as per Gabriel Jesus will leave Man City in the summer, the plan is clear since months as they're working on Haaland deal and contract expires in 2023.Arsenal interest is confirmed and serious, as per @jorgenicola @David_Ornstein - but still no bid/direct talks between clubs. Gabriel Jesus will leave Man City in the summer, the plan is clear since months as they're working on Haaland deal and contract expires in 2023. 🇧🇷 #MCFCArsenal interest is confirmed and serious, as per @jorgenicola @David_Ornstein - but still no bid/direct talks between clubs. https://t.co/akinrtEy7i

Arsenal are expected to qualify for Europe next season, helping them land their top transfer targets. The Gunners are fifth in the standings, level on points with fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur, with six games remaining in the season.

