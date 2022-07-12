"His lung was nearly ready to explode" - Klopp suggests Liverpool new boy needs time to adapt to his philosophy

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp gave his thoughts on new signing Darwin Nunez's performance in their pre-season match against Manchester United. The German stated that the Uruguayan striker was exhausted but still offered runs during the match.

The Reds lost 4-0 against their bitter rivals in their pre-season match at the Rajamangala Stadium in Thailand on July 12. Jadon Sancho, Fred and Anthony Martial scored in the first half for the Red Devils. Youngster Facundo Pellistri added the fourth in the second half.

New signing Nunez came on at the hour mark but was unable to make much of an impact in the match.

Speaking about his performance in the match, Klopp said (via Anfield Watch):

"It was his third session and I think after his third sprint his lung was nearly ready to explode. We nearly killed him with these balls but he offered the runs - for sure it's one of his strengths. He was dangerous... I think his profile is proper number 9. So that's helpful with speed, aggression and he uses his body."

Liverpool signed the Uruguayan from Benfica earlier this summer for a club-record fee of over £85 million. He scored 34 goals and provided four assists in 41 matches for the Portuguese side last season.

Liverpool's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain could leave the club this summer

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain could leave Anfield this summer.

The midfielder hasn't been able to nail down a proper place in the Reds' squad since his move from Arsenal in 2017. So far, he has registered 17 goals and 15 assists in 133 appearances across all competitions.

As per Romano (via Liverpool World), the England international could leave the club this summer, but there are two issues. There have been no official offers for Oxlade-Chamberlain so far, and Jurgen Klopp doesn't want any more players to leave this summer.

Romano stated:

“Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain could be one to watch: he has received approaches, but there are no official offers on the Liverpool table yet. As far as Jurgen Klopp is concerned, he doesn’t want many more departures this summer.”

The Merseysiders have already seen Sadio Mane join Bayern Munich this transfer window. Takumi Minamino has also left Anfield to join AS Monaco, Divock Origi went to Serie A winners Milan on a free transfer, and Neco Williams has joined Nottingham Forest.

