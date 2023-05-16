"His new agents have many contacts there" – Ex-PSG midfielder tipped to seal summer transfer to Arsenal

Former PSV Eindhoven boss Aad de Mos has sais that ex-Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Xavi Simons could seal a permanent move to Arsenal in the summer.

Simons, 20, has emerged as one of the top talents in Europe since joining PSV on a free transfer from PSG last summer. He has scored 19 goals and contributed 12 assists in 46 games across competitions this season.

Speaking to Eindhovens Dagblad, De Mos shared his thoughts on Simons' future at PSV:

"He's looking for his next move. Maybe he's thinking about Arsenal. His new agents have many contacts there."

Simons, who has a contract till 2027 at the Philips Stadion, could opt to join Arsenal, with his new agent Darren Dein boasting a number of connections in North London. Should he seal a transfer to the Gunners, he would provide much-needed squad depth at both the left inside-forward and advanced playmaker roles.

A right-footed technical operator renowned for his flair and dribbling, the three-cap Netherlands international has a buy-back clause in his deal. PSG have the option to purchase the PSV star for around £10 million, as per 90min.

According to Transfermarkt, Simons is valued in the region of £26 million.

Arsenal remain in race to sign PSG target, as per Christian Falk

In his column for Caught Offside, Sport Bild journalist Christian Falk said that Arsenal are in the transfer race to rope in Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby ahead of next campaign. He wrote:

"We're not quite sure if Arsenal are out of the race for Moussa Diaby. There are three clubs with concrete interest as things stand right now; one is obviously the Gunners; one is PSG, and the third is Newcastle United."

Shedding light on Newcastle United's pursuit of the PSG academy graduate, Falk continued:

"Earlier in the winter, Newcastle were interested, but the deal never came about because Leverkusen weren't interested in selling, so they brought in Anthony Gordon. But he isn't the solution, which is why they're coming back for Diaby. Leverkusen are wary of having to potentially sell the player if a bid of £52 million is put on the table."

Diaby, 23, has drawn interest from a host of European giants recently due to his fine outings on the right flank for Xabi Alonso's side this season. He has 14 goals and 11 assists in 45 appearances.

Poll : 0 votes