"His overall contribution again was really, really good" - Mikel Arteta lauds Arsenal star's impact in 6-0 drubbing of Lens in UCL

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has hailed the contribution of attacker Kai Havertz in the 6-0 UEFA Champions League win at home to Lens on Wednesday (November 29).

Since arriving from Chelsea this summer in a reported £65 million deal, the 24-year-old failed to hit the ground running. Amid mounting critisism, though, the German has seemingly turned his fortunes around.

After netting an 89th-minute winner at Brentford at the weekend, Havertz was one of six different scorers as a rampant Gunners side put Lens to the sword in a rousing performance.

Havertz opened the floodgates in the 13th minute, and there would be no looking back for the rampant Gunners. Gabriel Jesus, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli scored in the next 14 minutes, and the game was over as a contest.

Captain Martin Odegaard and Jorginho also got on the scoresheet as the six-star Gunners confirmed their place in the Champions League knockouts with a game to spare.

Arteta told the Gunners website (as per GOAL) that Havertz has become better and more confident in recent outings:

"He’s becoming better and better, he’s more confident. His two goals, two very important goals as well, because one won us the game and today he opened the scoring. His overall contribution again was really, really good."

It's pertinent to note that the Gunners stumbled 2-1 at Lens on matchday two.

How has Kai Havertz fared for Arsenal this season?

Arsenal attacker Kai Havertz

Arsenal attacker Kai Havertz endured a difficult start to life at his new club. His difficulties were compounded by manager Mikel Arteta playing him in an unfamiliar deep midfield role.

However, following back-to-back goalscoring outings, the Germany international has three goals and an assist in 21 games across competitions. Two of those goals and the assist have come in 13 outings in the Premier League, where the Gunners are atop the standings after 13 games, leading Manchester City by a point.

Havertz's goal on Wednesday was his seventh in 44 games in the UEFA Champions League, where he netted the all-important winner for Chelsea in the 2021 final against City.