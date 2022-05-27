“His performance has been very good” – Aguero makes bold claim about Lionel Messi’s first season at PSG

Manchester City legend Sergio Aguero has made the bold claim that Lionel Messi's debut season at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) has been very good. He stated that his compatriot is a "winner" and will have a better second season.

The 34-year-old made the move from Barcelona to Paris last summer, ending a 17 year stay at the Nou Camp having forged his name in football history. Boasting a record of 672 goals and 302 assists in 777 appearances for Blaugrana, he has undoubtedly been one of the world's greatest ever players.

Expectations were high ahead of his debut campaign at the Parc des Princes given his extraordinary career up to that point. However, it has been an indifferent season for the forward, with many criticizing the Argentinian's performances throughout.

He has scored 11 goals and contributed 14 assists in 34 appearances for PSG in all competitions.

However, his former Argentina compatriot Aguero views Messi's season in a different light. Writing for stake.com, the former Atletico Madrid striker defended the iconic forward's season:

"It's still his first year and, having to adapt to a different league, his performance has been very good. Leaving the Champions League aside, they won the league comfortably. PSG is full of elite players and Leo is a winner. I'm sure his second season will be even better."

Barcelona legend Ronaldinho claims Lionel Messi is happy at PSG

Lionel Messi's debut season has been under debate

Ronaldinho played alongside Lionel Messi for five years at the Nou Camp during their time together at Barcelona, with the duo mesmerizing in tandem. The Brazilian icon is perhaps best placed for an analysis of whether the Argentinian forward is content in Paris.

Messi has had a tough time on and off the pitch with the French giants. He was unceremoniously booed this season and has felt the brunt of the French media who have scrutinized some of his performances.

However, Ronaldinho claims that the 34-year-old is happy at the Parc des Princes.

He told Mail:

"If my friend is happy, it’s the right decision. And I believe he is very happy. He is going through a period of adapting but he’s already been voted the best player in the world (the Ballon d’Or)."

The seven-time Ballon d'Or seems unlikely to retain his award as the ceremony for the 2021-22 season takes place on October 17.

It has been a season of adjustment for the Argentine in Paris and so next season will perhaps give fans and the media a fairer chance of examination.

