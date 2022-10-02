“His presence itself makes us play better”, “Stupidly clutch” – Fans on Twitter pick ‘the main man’ among Messi, Mbappe and Neymar at PSG after their 2-1 win over Nice

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) fans decided that Kylian Mbappe is more of a clutch player for their team than Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr.
The French World Cup winner was rested for the Parisians' Ligue 1 clash against Nice on Saturday (2 October). The Argentine gave the hosts the lead with an immaculate free kick from just outside the penalty area.
However, Nice equalized early in the second half through Gaetan Laborde. Mbappe was introduced in the second half by Christophe Galtier. The Frenchman turned out to be decisive as he scored his team's winner in the 83rd minute.
All three superstars of PSG's attacking trio have been in exceptional form this season. Neymar has scored 11 goals and provided eight assists in 12 games across all competitions so far this campaign.
The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner, meanwhile, has scored seven goals and provided eight assists in 12 games in all competitions this season. The French World Cup winner, on the other hand, has scored 11 goals from 10 games so far this season.
However, fans have decided that Mbappe is more clutch than the other two as he is more essential for the team to win. Some went a step further to term him as the current best player in the world.
Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter:
The Parisians have now picked up 25 points from their first nine league games of the season. They currently sit at the top of the league table, two points clear of second-placed Marseille.
Former PSG star Blaise Matuidi tips Kylian Mbappe to carry Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's legacy
While Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have been the two best players in the world for more than a decade, both players are on the wrong end of their 30s.
Former PSG star Blaise Matuidi tipped the Frenchman to carry forward their legacy as he recently said (via Sporx):
"Mbappe is one of the candidates for the Ballon d'Or, so he has a chance to win. Despite his young age, he showed that he is an excellent football player.
He added:
"His football is impressive. Mbappe has everything to win the Ballon d'Or this year or next year. I think Mbappe is the heir to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo."
Paul Merson predicts Man City vs Man Utd, Arsenal vs Tottenham and other GW 9 matches! Click here