"His proven record shows" - Ex-Manchester United star says Gareth Southgate could replicate England success at Old Trafford

Ben Foster has explained why Manchester United fans shouldn't discredit Gareth Southgate as a replacement for under-pressure Erik ten Hag.

Southgate has emerged as a potential candidate to succeed Ten Hag if the Red Devils part ways with the Dutch coach. His side have struggled during his sophomore season in charge at Old Trafford, losing ground in the top-four race.

Reports claim that Manchester United's new co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has identified Southgate as an option. The English coach will oversee the Three Lions' Euro 2024 campaign in Germany this summer.

However, Southgate's future beyond that tournament is up in the air. His contract runs until December but there's a chance of an early exit depending on England's performance.

Foster touched on Southgate's reign with the Three Lions when assessing his credentials to succeed Ten Hag. He told The United Stand (5:37):

"Gareth's done a fantastic job for England on the broad look of it. Look at how Southgate has done since he came in and took over and has now taken us to a team where we're expected to get semifinals of World Cups and Euros. That's the way I would look at it and go well that's massive progress."

Southgate has overseen 59 wins in 93 games as England manager. He took the Three Lions to the Euro 2020 final and the 2018 FIFA World Cup semifinals.

Foster suggested he could replicate that type of progress at Old Trafford:

"If he can do that to a Manchester United where they're finishing second in the league, competing for Champions League, competing for FA Cups year in year out then that's massive progress."

The former Red Devils goalkeeper concluded by pointing to Southgate's record:

"I'm not saying he can or can't do that but I just look at what he's done for England and I think well it's easy to jump on the bandwagon of saying Southgate's boring or he's a bit too milky but his proven record shows that he does well."

Southgate broke his silence on speculation linking him with the Manchester United job during March's international break. He claimed it was 'extremely disrespectful' to talk about the role while another manager was still in charge.

Ajax reportedly want to bring Erik ten Hag back amid uncertainty over his Manchester United future

Erik ten Hag is feeling the heat.

Ten Hag's Manchester United future is in major doubt and he may have an escape route should the Premier League giants decide to part ways. His former club Ajax are keeping watch and he's reportedly a 'dream candidate' for them.

Dutch journalist Mike Verweij gave an update on the Eredivisie giants' managerial situation (via Sports Witness):

"Ten Hag is still the dream candidate, but they are also working on a plan B, C and D If Ten Hag says ‘no’, they do want something else. There are also talks with a foreign candidate now."

Expand Tweet

Ten Hag joined Manchester United from Ajax in June 2022 and expectations were high at Old Trafford. He impressed during five years with the Eredivisie giants, delivering three titles, the Dutch Cup and the Dutch Super Cup.

The Dutch tactician ended the Red Devils' six-year trophy drought last season with a Carabao Cup triumph. He also guided them to a third-placed finish and many felt he'd overachieved.

However, United have faltered this season, sitting seventh in the league and exiting the Champions League in the group stages. Ten Hag has just over a year left on his contract.

