"His race is beginning to be run" - Pundit urges Liverpool to sell Mohamed Salah in the summer

Television pundit Simon Jordan has urged Liverpool to part ways with Mohamed Salah in the summer. The former Crystal Palace chairman has claimed that the Egyptian's decline has already started and the Reds should look to cash in on him at the end of the season.

Jordan has insisted that Salah is destined to move to Saudi Arabia sooner or later being a Muslim as well as because of the finances involved in the Saudi Pro League. He has claimed that the Liverpool superstar has been a shadow of himself of late and it could be due to not only his fitness issues.

Jordan told talkSPORT, as quoted by The Liverpool Echo:

"I think that Mo Salah has had a remarkable return for Liverpool and there is no doubt he is a top player, but I think his race is beginning to be run. I think there is so much behind this move to Saudi Arabia: being a Muslim, going to a Muslim country and the economics of all of that and the value of it. He didn't go last year and I think he will go this year."

The pundit added:

"I think it is time for Liverpool to close that chapter. I think Salah, to me, for the last four or five years has been a shadow of himself. And there are reasons behind it, injuries and stuff, I am not sure that is the only reason."

Salah has been linked with an exit from Anfield for quite a while now and has been named as a top target for Saudi Pro League sides. The Reds even rejected a reported £200 million offer from Al-Ittihad for their star attacker last summer.

The former Chelsea and AS Roma star has now just a year left in his deal at Anfield, which means Liverpool could be happy to cash in on him this summer. On top of that, Jurgen Klopp's imminent departure in the summer could mean that the Egyptian could also be on his way out.

Mohamed Salah has established himself as one of the greatest players to have ever graced the Liverpool shirt since his reported £34.3 million switch from AS Roma in 2017. The Egyptian has scored 210 goals and provided 88 assists in 345 appearances for the Reds till date.

Ashley Cole names four elite full-backs in the Premier League, two Liverpool players included

Ashley Cole has named Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andrew Robertson, Reece James and Destiny Udogie as the four elite full-backs in the Premier League right now. The former England international has been recently inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame alongside Tohn Terry and Andrew Cole.

Regarded as one of the best full-backs in the modern era, Cole has named four full-backs he believes are elite operators in the position. He said:

"I felt the way I played, I was good defending my box, in the middle third I was good, in the attacking third I was decent, but playing with more width. Now full-backs have to be good enough to play inside, be comfortable receiving with players behind them. I think I could've done that, but football has evolved and changed. Full-backs now, do they take more responsibility defending? No. But is that due to the effect of managers wanting them higher up? I don't think it's a bad thing to see full-backs going inside and overloading."

The former Chelsea defender added:

"You have to be better in all areas of the pitch. Technically, you have to be better than my generation of full-back, which you have to applaud and give credit to the top ones - Trent [Alexander-Arnold], Reece James, [Andy] Robertson, bombing up and down, and can do everything. Udogie at Tottenham I think is elite."

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson have been pivotal for Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side over the years while the same can be said about Reece Jamess at Chelsea. Udogie is the youngest of the bunch and has enjoyed a stellar debut season at Tottenham Hotspur upon his move from Udinese last summer.