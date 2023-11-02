"His side will find a way to win" - Chris Sutton makes prediction for Tottenham vs Chelsea

Former Premier League striker Chris Sutton has made his prediction for Premier League leaders Tottenham Hotspur's clash with Chelsea at home on Monday (November 6).

Ange Postecoglou's Spurs are flying high in the league - winning eight of their 10 games and drawing two - to top the standings after 10 games. Spurs are coming off a 2-1 win at Crystal Palace last weekend, while Chelsea beat Blackburn Rovers 2-0 at home to reach the EFL Cup last eight.

However, Mauricio Pochettino's Blues are struggling in the league - winning only three of their 10 games - and are 11th in the standings. They're 14 points behind Spurs and are coming off a 2-0 home loss to Brentford at the weekend.

Sutton reckons Spurs could pick up a 2-0 win over the Blues to remain atop the standings, writing for the BBC:

"I've gone with Tottenham to win this one but, at the back of my mind, I have a nagging doubt about that. On paper, it's pretty easy to predict how the game will go - Spurs are top of the table and haven't lost under Ange Postecoglou, while Chelsea are so erratic.

Sutton knows it could be a tricky 'homecoming' for former Spurs boss Pochettino, who now manages the Blues:

"Pretty much everything points to a home win, but with Blues boss Mauricio Pochettino going back to Spurs for the first time since they sacked him in 2019, I am not so sure.

"I am still going to go with my instinct and back Tottenham, because I think they are a better team than Chelsea are - but the Pochettino factor makes me think that, somehow, his side will find a way to win, and he will be the one who bursts Postecoglou's bubble.

He concluded:

"On top of that, Chelsea are the team who I can't ever seem to pick the right result for. I've actually managed it twice this season - when they beat Luton and drew with Bournemouth - but it feels like I had a better strike rate when I played up front for them.

The Blues are winless in two league games, squandering a 2-0 lead at home to draw 2-2 with Arsenal before losing to Brentford.

Chelsea one of three former winners in EFL Cup quarterfinals

Blues boss Mauricio Pochettino

Chelsea rebounded from their 2-0 home defeat to Brentford at the weekend by beating Blackburn Rovers by the same scoreline in the EFL Cup.

Mauricio Pochettino's side are now one of three former winners alive in the competition, the ohers being Liverpool and Middlesbrough. The Blues next take on Newcastle United at home next month for a place in the semifinals.

Among the remaining eight teams, League One side Port Vale are into the quarterfinals for the first time. They did so following a 1-0 win at League Two outfit Mansfield Town.