“His team-mates have let him down” – Peter Schmeichel singles out Manchester United star for special praise after Sevilla draw

Peter Schmeichel has singled out Marcel Sabitzer for praise after Manchester United's first-leg 2-2 UEFA Europa League quarterfinal draw against Sevilla on Thursday (13 April).

The Austria international scored a quick-fire double within six minutes to hand the Red Devils a 2-0 lead with 21 minutes on the clock. His good work was negated to a large extent by his teammates towards the end of the match.

Own goals from Tyrell Malacia and Harry Maguire in the final six minutes of regulation meant Sevilla walked away with a draw at Old Trafford. The advantage, some would argue, will be with Los Rojiblancos for the return leg.

Schmeichel was impressed by the Bayern Munich loanee's display and slammed his teammates for spoiling his first-half efforts. The former Red Devils goalkeeper opined after the game, via BBC (h/t Mirror):

"The best player is the guy who scored two goals, Marcel Sabitzer was really good. His team-mates have let him down. He showed the way and they didn't catch on to it."

It would be unfair to say that the player who scored twice was ineffective otherwise, but Sabitzer did not make much of an impact in other areas.

The on-loan Manchester United playmaker managed to complete just 10 out of 19 attempted passes in 90 minutes with a 53% accuracy. No one else on the pitch managed a lower pass completion rate.

Having started as a No. 10, one would have wanted to see more from Sabitzer, who did not manage to make a single key pass or complete more than one dribble. Nevertheless, his invaluable two goals in the first half would have compensated for everything else.

Erik ten Hag blames Manchester United for late capitulation vs Sevilla

Erik ten Hag's side did not manage a single shot on goal after the 35th minute. They had five before that, with Marcel Sabitzer burying both his attempts on target.

The hosts capitulated in the second half, thanks in part to Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez's injuries. The Frenchman was substituted at half-time for Harry Maguire, who eventually scored a late own goal to make it 2-2.

Martinez was forced off the pitch between the two own goals with an injury, reducing his team to 10 men. After the game, Ten Hag lamented Manchester United's missed chances and said, via CaughtOffside:

"We had the game in our hands and should have scored three or four. The game was totally on us. “We conceded two own goals, that’s bad luck but we have to deal with it. We have to learn and have to kill the game when everything is open."

The two teams meet in Seville on April 20 for the return leg.

