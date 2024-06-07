“His time has come” - Brazil legend Ronaldo Nazario picks 2024 Ballon d’Or winner

Brazil legend Ronaldo Nazario has tipped compatriot Vinicius Junior to win the Ballon d'Or in 2024. The two-time Ballon d'Or claimed the Real Madrid superstar was the standout player in the world and deserved the most prestigious individual honor in football.

Vinicius Junior enjoyed a stellar season for Real Madrid as he helped Los Blancos clinch both La Liga and the Champions League. The 23-year-old scored 24 goals and provided 11 assists in 39 appearances across competitions during the season.

Ronaldo Nazario has claimed that Vinicius Junior deserves to be named the best player in the world for his outstanding contribution last season. He also credited the Brazil international for working hard on his game and reaching the next level. Ronaldo said, as quoted by ESPN:

"I think Viní already deserves it [the Ballon d'Or]. He's had a spectacular Champions League, a spectacular La Liga, and he's been evolving more and more."

The former Real Madrid and Barcelona striker added:

"I remember that I did his presentation the day he arrived at Real Madrid and I got on well with him. I talk to Viní a lot about football and certain details and, looking at everything that's happened, it's a fantastic development that he's making."

The two-time World Cup winner labelled Vinicius Junior as the most decisive player in the world. He added:

"I think his time has come. He's been extremely decisive this year for Real Madrid. For me, today he's the best player in the world by far.”

Vinicius Junior has gone from strength to strength since joining Real Madrid in 2018 from Flamengo in a deal worth €46 million. He has already won 12 trophies during his time at the Santiago Bernabeu at the age of just 23.

Barcelona president reacts as Real Madrid sign Kylian Mbappe

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has admitted that Real Madrid signing Kylian Mbappe is not good news for the Blaugrana. Los Blancos unveiled the Frenchman as their first signing of the summer after his deal with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) expired. While reacting to the transfer, Laporta said:

“As Barça fan, it’s not good news to see Mbappé to Real Madrid,” commented Joan Laporta (via Fabrizio Romano)."

Lapota also insisted that he is happy with Barcelona's philosophy of bringing first-team stars from their own academy La Masia. He said:

"But to be honest, I prefer our strategy to trust a project with players produced and made in La Masia. I respect our rivals but I keep our philosophy."

Mbappe has been a long-term target for Real Madrid and reportedly came close to joining the Spanish capital club on a number of occasions. During his time at the PSG, Mbappe scored 256 goals and produced 108 assists in 308 appearances.