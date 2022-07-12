“His transfer to Barcelona is more and more likely this week” – Journalist claims La Liga giants are set to make final offer for Robert Lewandowski and reveals details of deal 

Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg has claimed that Robert Lewandowski’s transfer to FC Barcelona could be finalized this week itself. As per Plettenberg, the Catalan giants' final offer, which is set to arrive “in the next hours”, would be of €50 million plus bonus.

Bayern Munich ace Lewandowski has long been pushing his club to let him join La Liga giants Barcelona (as per Fabrizio Romano). The Blaugrana, too, have been keen on the transfer, but their offer did not live up to the Bavarians’ demands. However, according to Plettenberg, that is set to change sooner rather than later.

Jan Aage Fjørtoft 🏳️‍🌈 🇳🇴 💛💙 @JanAageFjortoft On the day Lewandowski is coming back to start training….it’s fair to say that Bayern have made Mané and de Ligt tell their clubs “we want to leave”. But when their own player says the same…then he is called a traitor On the day Lewandowski is coming back to start training….it’s fair to say that Bayern have made Mané and de Ligt tell their clubs “we want to leave”. But when their own player says the same…then he is called a traitor

He claimed that Barca were preparing a sizable offer for the 33-year-old, and a deal could be struck sometime this week. Plettenberg wrote on Twitter:

“A final offer from Barcelona is expected in the next hours - of around €50m + bonus. Bayern is willing to sell him for €50-55m. His transfer to Barcelona is more and more likely this week.”

He further added that Bayern Munich want to invest the funds raised from Lewandowski’s transfer to sign Matthijs de Ligt from Juventus.

“Bayern wants to invest the money in De Ligt.”

Lewandowski joined Bayern Munich from rivals Borussia Dortmund as a free agent in the summer of 2014. Over the last eight seasons, he has scored 344 goals and provided 72 assists in 375 matches for the German champions.

His contributions have helped Bayern to eight consecutive Bundesliga titles and a Champions League trophy, amongst other honors.

Robert Lewandowski's transfer a win-win for both Bayern and Barcelona

Keeping a player who is clearly determined to leave is never good for morale. So, while Bayern Munich would sorely miss Lewandowski’s goal involvements, they would be wise to let him move to the Camp Nou.

Robert Lewandowski @lewy_official National Stadium - there's no place like home! See you tomorrow! National Stadium - there's no place like home! See you tomorrow! https://t.co/ZdX0Oozat7

Barca boss Xavi could use Lewandowski as his project’s cornerstone and possibly benefit from his ability to produce clutch performances. Lewandowski could go a long way in making the Catalan giants one of the fiercest teams in Europe.

Bayern, on the other hand, will be able to give Sadio Mane the starring role he deserves. They will also have the necessary funds to reinforce their defense and challenge for the UEFA Champions League in the 2022-23 season.

