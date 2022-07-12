Ajax willing to enter negotiations with Manchester United as per Lisandro Martinez’s request but continue to be stern on asking price: Reports

Ajax are reportedly (via Mike Verweij) open to entering negotiations with Manchester United over a potential transfer for Lisandro Martinez. But the Dutch champions are rigid on the asking price and are unwilling to settle for anything less than €55 million for their prized asset.

Former Ajax manager Erik ten Hag is tasked with the responsibility of making Manchester United competitive again. The Red Devils finished trophyless for the fifth consecutive campaign last season, with their last silverware coming under Jose Mourinho in 2017.

They also failed to secure a top-four finish, meaning they will not be competing in the Champions League in the 2022-23 season. To improve upon their performances, reinforcements are set to arrive at Old Trafford this summer, and Martinez has emerged as a person of interest.

Mike Verweij @MikeVerweij



NEWS:

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Ajax is willing to talk to Manchester United about NIEUWS: #Ajax is bereid met Manchester United om de tafel te gaan over @LisandrMartinez , zoals speler eist. Maar club wil hoe dan ook 55-60 miljoen euro.NEWS:🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Ajax is willing to talk to Manchester United about @LisandrMartinez . But club wants 55-60 million euros anyway. NIEUWS: 🇳🇱 #Ajax is bereid met Manchester United om de tafel te gaan over @LisandrMartinez, zoals speler eist. Maar club wil hoe dan ook 55-60 miljoen euro. NEWS:🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Ajax is willing to talk to Manchester United about @LisandrMartinez. But club wants 55-60 million euros anyway.

The 24-year-old Argentine star played a couple of seasons under Ten Hag at Ajax, emerging as one of the most dependable centre-backs in the Eredivisie.

As per Dutch journalist Mike Verweij, the player, who presumably wishes for a change of scenery, has requested Ajax to consider Manchester United’s proposal. Ajax have agreed to negotiate with Ten Hag’s side but are not willing to let the player go for a nominal amount. As per Verweij, the Dutch giants want €55-60 million for their defender and it appears to be non-negotiable.

Martinez, who joined Ajax from Defensa in July, has played 120 games across competitions for the Eredivisie outfit thus far, recording six goals and six assists. His current contract with the club runs out in June 2025.

Manchester United might be wise to spend on Martinez

The Old Trafford outfit are in dire need of reinforcements and we believe Martinez could be a necessary addition at the back.

Giving Ten Hag some familiar faces in the team could help United’s case, as it would make it easier for the coach to implement his preferred system.

UtdFaithfuls @UtdFaithfuls With Richard Arnold in Barcelona and Lisandro Martinez forcing Ajax to negotiate with Man Utd, if all goes well, we could agree fees for Frenkie de Jong and Lisandro Martinez THIS WEEK, as well as confirming Eriksen signing. Yes, I'm that hopeful. With Richard Arnold in Barcelona and Lisandro Martinez forcing Ajax to negotiate with Man Utd, if all goes well, we could agree fees for Frenkie de Jong and Lisandro Martinez THIS WEEK, as well as confirming Eriksen signing. Yes, I'm that hopeful.

Additionally, he tends to prefer players who are comfortable in possession. Martinez has seemingly mastered the art of playing out effortlessly from the back.

He is also a rather capable distributor and is not afraid to take the ball forward when needed.

Ajax’s asking price is undoubtedly on the steeper side, but United might be better off paying the premium for such a technically astute defender.

Also Read: “Medical tests now ongoing” - Fabrizio Romano claims Brentford are ‘set to sign’ Manchester United target

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far