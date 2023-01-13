Hollywood actor Hugh Grant waved Joao Felix off the pitch from the stands after red card on Chelsea debut: Reports

Hollywood actor Hugh Grant waved Joao Felix off the pitch after the Portuguese attacker was sent off in his Chelsea debut against Fulham.

Grant is a well-known Fulham fan and was present at Craven Cottage to watch the London derby. He must have returned home happy as Fulham secured a 2-1 win.

Former Blues star Willian and Carlos Vinicius scored for the Cottagers while Kalidou Koulibaly managed to put one back for the Blues.

Felix was Graham Potter's team's best player during the game. The Atletico Madrid loanee was a livewire throughout the match and even produced an exquisite piece of skill to set up Kai Havertz. The German saw his effort blocked.

Felix, however, was sent off in the 58th minute after a reckless challenge on Fulham right-back Kenny Tete. He received a straight red card and will be suspended for three games as a result.

TalkSPOT commentator Lianne Sanderson spoke about Joao Felix (via talkSPORT):

“That is a really poor tackle… so, so silly, When you watch it back, it’s a really bad tackle. I feel for Graham Potter, it’s one step forward then two steps back.”

Chelsea are currently 10th in the league and have managed to amass only 25 points after 19 games.

Chelsea manager Graham Potter reacted to Joao Felix's red card

Fulham FC v Chelsea FC - Premier League

Chelsea manager Graham Potter reacted to Joao Felix getting sent off. Potter said that Felix didn't have malice in mind. Rather, it was poor control that resulted in a lunging challenge.

Speaking to the media after the game, Potter said (via The Guardian):

“I don’t think it was an emotional one from João. It was a miscontrol and then just a football action that can happen with the speed of the Premier League and a game of football at this level."

Potter further added:

“There was no malice, he didn’t go in to hurt anybody, he didn’t lose his head. Sometimes these things happen and they’re against you and you have to suffer. And believe you me, we are suffering at the moment.”

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 @LJGLA_ Joao Felix’s 6-month loan has just turned into a 5-month loan Joao Felix’s 6-month loan has just turned into a 5-month loan

Potter also urged fans to stay patient during the difficult time for the club. He said:

"I made sure I went over and clapped them because you appreciate the support. It’s not easy. We’re suffering and they are suffering. So we feel for them and feel their disappointment. I think it’s important we stick together and try to get through this tough period, because it really is a tough period.”

Poll : 0 votes