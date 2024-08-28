“Home isn’t a place, It’s a feeling” - Conor Gallagher's partner sends message after Chelsea exit

Conor Gallagher's partner Aine May Kennedy has shared a message after the midfielder's Chelsea exit. The Englishman has joined Atletico Madrid after months of speculation.

Gallagher came through the Blues academy and made 95 senior appearances for them, scoring 10 goals and providing 10 assists. He was one of their best players last season, making 50 appearances across competitions under Mauricio Pochettino. He even donned the captain's armband in the absence of Reece James and Ben Chilwell.

However, he was surplus to requirements under Enzo Maresca and his sale would get Chelsea pure profit as he was an academy graduate. Hence, Atletico Madrid signed him for around €40 million this summer.

In a recent Instagram post, Gallagher's partner Aine May Kennedy shared a picture of the couple along with their dog, writing in the caption:

"Our little family on our next adventure together. 'Home isn’t a place, It’s a feeling.' Thank you for all the lovely messages of love and support. We are so excited to live in Spain and be part of Atletico Madrid."

Gallagher has already made his debut for Atletico Madrid. He featured as a substitute in their 3-0 win over Girona on Sunday, August 25.

Saudi Arabian side monitoring Chelsea target this summer: Reports

As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Al-Ahli are highly interested in signing Napoli striker Victor Osimhen this summer. The Nigerian has also been heavily linked with a move to Chelsea.

Osimhen is set to leave Napoli this summer, with his contract expiring in 2026. Many clubs were initially linked with a move for him but were put off by his potential wages and transfer fee. Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) were among the clubs linked but as per Romano, the Parisians have made no move for the striker so far.

Chelsea and Al-Ahli remain the only two clubs in the race for Osimhen as of now. He is the Blues' main target in the striker position but he won't reduce his wages which makes a potential deal difficult. Osimhen has scored 76 goals and provided 18 assists in 133 games for Napoli, helping them win the Serie A in the 2022-23 season.

As per The Guardian, the west London side are also monitoring Ivan Toney for a potential transfer. Brentford manager Thomas Frank has confirmed that the striker could leave this summer with his contract expiring next year. If the Osimhen deal falls through, Chelsea could make an attempt for Toney instead.

