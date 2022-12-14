"Honestly astonishing" - England star awe-struck by Lionel Messi's magnificent display for Argentina against Croatia

England midfielder James Maddison was mesmerised by Lionel Messi's performance in Argentina's 3-0 FIFA World Cup semifinal win over Croatia on Tuesday (December 13).

Maddison said that he was considering not watching the tournament after England's exit in the quarterfinals to France. However, he couldn't resist watching Messi, 35, at his usual best against the Vatreni, tweeting:

"Wasn’t sure whether I was going to watch the rest of the World Cup after we were eliminated. … but how can you turn down the opportunity to watch Leo Messi when he can still play to that level at the age of 35. Honestly astonishing."

James Maddison @Madders10 Wasn’t sure whether I was going to watch the rest of the World Cup after we were eliminated… but how can you turn down the opportunity to watch Leo Messi when he can still play to that level at the age of 35. Honestly astonishing. Wasn’t sure whether I was going to watch the rest of the World Cup after we were eliminated… but how can you turn down the opportunity to watch Leo Messi when he can still play to that level at the age of 35. Honestly astonishing. 🐐

Messi ran the show for La Albiceleste, opening the scoring from the spot in the 34th minute by smashing the ball past Croatia goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic.

He caused all sorts of problems to the Croatian defence and bamboozled Josko Gvardiol in the 69th minute, twisting and turning the RB Leipzig man inside out. Messi then played in Julian Alvarez, who slotted home from close range to score his second and La Abiceleste's third of the evening.

Argentina head to the final of the competition on Sunday (December 18), where they will face either France or Morocco, who play the second semifinal tonight (December 14).

It will be Messi's sixth major international final, and he's on the brink of claiming the FIFA World Cup trophy for the first time. The final is likely his last appearance at the World Cup.

Lionel Messi would have awarded Julian Alvarez Man of the Match award

Messi lauded his fellow strike partner.

Lionel Messi was named the Man of the Match for his display in Argentina's 3-0 win over Croatia.

It's the fourth time he has been received the honour, the most of any player during the 2022 FIFA World Cup. However, the Argentine captain would have given Alvarez the Man of the Match award, saying:

“Every player did very well, but if I have to choose, I would give this award to Julian. He had an extraordinary game.”

The Manchester City youngster scored with both his shots and won the penalty that Messi converted. Alvarez, 22, has scored four goals and provided an assist in six appearances during the tournament.

Lionel Messi is rightly getting all of the plaudits for Argentina's run to the final, but Alvarez's contribution cannot go unnoticed. He was a constant presence in the win over Croatia, and his link-up play with the PSG ace caused all sorts of problems for the Vatreni.

Get Argentina vs Croatia Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : What will be the fixture for FIFA WC 2022 Final? Argentina vs France France vs Croatia Argentina vs Morocco Morocco vs Croatia 3464 votes